Beyoncé suffers millionaire robbery

After it became known about the theft that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes suffered from their own home , It is now reported that Beyoncé was the victim of a millionaire robbery. According to the TMZ portal, the interpreter of Drunk in love was a victim of crime, after one of the storage containers she owns in Los Angeles was looted. According to the authorities, the amount of the stolen amounts to one million dollars, including luxury items, brand handbags, designer handbags and children’s toys.

TMZ indicates that police sources confirmed the theft and detailed that the crime was committed in one of the artist’s three containers and that the thieves entered to steal twice in early March.

An insider, interviewed by the website, reported that the storage units are rented by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment. So far, there are no detainees and the Los Angeles Police Department is under investigation.

Recently, ‘Queen B’ made history at the 63rd Grammy Awards, by becoming the artist with the highest number of awards, adding 28 throughout her career. With this brand, Beyoncé surpassed violinist Alison Krauss, who has 27 Grammys.

Crime against ‘celebs’

Beyoncé joins the list of celebrities who have been victims of crime. Last Monday it was revealed that some criminals entered the house of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and that they were assaulted, while they were on the property.

In January, Miley Cyrus suffered a robbery similar to that of Beyoncé in a storage unit in which she had clothes, photographs and other personal belongings. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s pet walker was attacked with a firearm when two of the interpreter’s three dogs were taken from him. Two days later, the French bulldogs were returned to him, while the animal caretaker is still recovering from the gunshot wounds he suffered.