Singer Beyoncé has been one of the recent artists to join the guest list for the virtual graduation ceremony of Youtube which also includes Obama.

The interpreter of “Halo“and many other hits including song singles for tapes such as the reissued and remake of”Lion King“will be among the star stars for this event.

Last Tuesday Youtube announced that Beyoncé You will receive an inspiring message for graduates of 2020 at the “Dear Class of 2020” event.

The transmission will take place on June 6th at 3 pm Eastern time and will be broadcast through the same YouTube platform.

Also, the singer Will decorate the event with figures such as Barack and Michelle Obama in addition to other participations among which several popular artists will appear.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys.

In addition, another to honor the event, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and singer Demi Lovato.

Similarly, some other details such as, some musical numbers of BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello will do especially for “Dear Class of 2020“. You do not have to miss It!

Youtube He wants to make history with graduation speeches and liven up the atmosphere with top-notch performances.

It is clear that the intention of Youtube is to target an American audience, since that is when the course ends in that territory. However, it will allow users from all over the world to participate in the event by uploading videos related to the celebration.

So if you want to participate you must do so before May 22, I mean you have until this Friday to send your videos-proposals with the hashtag # dearclassof2020. Professors and students from all over the world can participate, can you imagine going out next to some of these figures?

