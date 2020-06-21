Beyoncé released a song to support black families | AP

Recalling weeks ago, the American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer and businesswoman, Beyoncé, who she knows tops the list talking about female empowerment, asked her fans for something very serious: Join the fight against racism.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

So Beyoncé did not let the celebration of the unofficial day for the emancipation of slaves in the United States pass without dropping one of her distinctive surprises in the form of a new single, called “Black Parade”.

The singer’s website said the song released on Friday night will benefit small businesses owned by black families. She opens the song singing: « I will return to the south, I will return to where my roots have not been diluted. »

You may also be interested: J Balvin and Kenya Together, fans want you to collaborate

Friday was the Juneteenth, which marks the day that the last African-American slaves learned they were free. Typically it is a celebration of both joy and pain, but this year the day was marked by protests against police brutality and racism following the death of May 25 by George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer. in Minneapolis.

Beyoncé has spoken out against Floyd’s death and has also pressed charges against Kentucky police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot dead in March by agents who broke into her own home.

Also read: Richey Edwards, the musician who could have faked his departure to succeed

In an Instagram post announcing the release of « Black Parade, » the singer wrote, « I hope we continue to share joy and celebration, even in the midst of the fight. »

Recall, he said a few words recently: « Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that black lives matter. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many others have left us all broken. left the whole country looking for answers.

« We have seen that our collective hearts, when put into positive action, could start the wheels of change. The real change has begun with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates that we celebrate today, » he said.