Beyonce-Inspired Crochet Ponytail for 2021

Of all the many great things that Beyoncé has inspired, the crochet ponytail featured in this week’s edition of The Braid Up ranks pretty high up there. NYC-based hairstylist Paula Gooden is the mastermind behind this look, which uses the crochet method to create a fun — and straight-up voluminous — style. There’s literally so much potential with this half-up, half-down concept. And with the added hair extensions, you have the ability to switch up the color, texture, length, you name it (seriously, just go for whatever fits you and your vibe). Gooden’s choice? Gorgeous curls on the bottom half and a thick, long braid at the top. TBH, it’s everything.

Down to channel your inner Queen Bey with this look? Keep these styling top of mind:

1. Bring your tools. This style requires a handy dandy crochet tool, so make sure you’ve got a good one. They aren’t too pricey either, so there’s no harm in stocking up on a few sizes before you get started.

2. Keep it sleek. To prevent your crocheted hair from slipping out at the root, try to make sure it’s knotted in multiple times, (think: three to six knots). That way, you can avoid any stray hairs popping out while you’re wearing this style.

3. Maintain your extensions. Your synthetic hair needs love too, FYI. Since this look involves a good amount of extensions, you’ll want to make sure it stays in check. Spritz some water and leave-in conditioner through your hair once a day for a nice dose of hydration (this will also help you avoid any knots or tangles).

4. Style your edges. You have plenty of opportunity to play around with your baby hairs while wearing this look. Smooth on a non-flaky edge control formula (like one of the below picks) and take your style to the next level.

This Non-Greasy Edge Control Gel

Ampro Pro Styl Shine ‘n Jam Silk Edges

This Long-Lasting Edge Control Gel

Hicks Total Transformations Edges Styling Gel

This Edge Control Gel for Braiders

Shine N Jam Magic Fingers For Braiders

This Moisturizing Edge Control Gel

Eden Coconut Shea Control Edge Glaze Gel

Cosmopolitan

Hair: Paula Gooden

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

