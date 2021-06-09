Beyoncé Had a NBA Date Night With Jay-Z in a Corset Leather Mini Dress

Beyoncé had a rare public date night with Jay-Z in Brooklyn yesterday, and she was kind enough to share real-time outfit of the day pics. The couple attended the Brooklyn Nets versus Milwaukee Bucks NBA game at Barclays Center, where they were photographed being affectionate court-side.

James DevaneyGetty Images

James DevaneyGetty Images

Beyoncé shared her outfit photos to Instagram, too. For the game, she wore a David Koma leather corset dress with an open, bejeweled houndstooth leather shirt by the brand. She accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps. Casual.

Beyoncé has been generous this year, sharing outfit of the day photos semi-regularly. She gave her last big interview to British Vogue in November 2020, where she reflected on her year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 left her “absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed, ”she said. “I have learned that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy. “

