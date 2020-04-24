Keep sliding! There is more news for you.

The sum, which has been channeled through its BeyGOOD solidarity initiative, is the result of an alliance with the Start Small Foundation created by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Beyoncé has announced the donation of 6 million dollars (about 5.6 million euros) to provide health care for those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, as reported on its official website.

Local organizations, the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) will be the recipients of the donation to offer psychological well-being services in several cities in the USA

“These are times never seen and require everyone’s effort to make a difference,” justifies the official statement, which highlights the difficulties of many families, especially black communities, which “are suffering in epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ” and that they already lacked adequate conditions in education, health and housing.

BeyGOOD has long worked with other organizations in the field trying to satisfy basic needs, such as food, water, hygiene and cleaning products, medicines and masks.

It is also not the first time that one of the great divas of music has allied with the Start Small Foundation of Jack Dorsey for social purposes during the coronavirus crisis.

In fact, in collaboration with Rihanna just another couple of weeks ago another deal was announced for donate 4.2 million dollars (3.9 million euros) and offer refuge in these times of confinement to victims of domestic violence and their children.

