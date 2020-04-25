American singer Beyoncé, has announced the donation of 6 million dollars (about 5.6 million euros) to provide health care to those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, according to its official website.

The sum, which has been channeled through your solidarity initiative BeyGOOD, is the result of an alliance with the foundation Start Small created by the CEO of Twitter, Jack dorsey.

Local organizations, the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) will be the recipients of the donation to offer psychological well-being services in several cities in the USA.

“These are times never seen and require everyone’s effort to make a difference”, justifies the official statement, which affects the difficulties of many families, especially black communities, that “They are suffering in epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic” and that they already lacked adequate conditions in education, health and housing.

BeyGOOD He has long worked with other organizations in the field trying to meet basic needs, such as food, water, hygiene and cleaning products, medicines and masks.

It is also not the first time that one of the great divas of music has allied with Jack Dorsey’s Start Small Foundation for social purposes during the coronavirus crisis.

In fact, in collaboration with Rihanna Just another couple of weeks ago, another agreement was announced to donate 4.2 million dollars (3.9 million euros) and offer refuge in these times of confinement to victims of home fighting and their children.

Several celebrities have shown their solidarity in the face of the difficult situation the world is going through due to the pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions of people. In addition to spending part of his time sharing with his fans through social networks and together they distract his mind.

With information from EFE – Bolivia.com

.