Beyoncé surprised her fans on June 19, 2020 with a new song titled ‘Black Parade’, shortly after announcing a project of the same name to support the businesses of people of color during the crisis. The launch date was no accident, he chose it in honor of the ‘Juneteenth’, the American celebration that frames the end of slavery in the country.

The pop singer pays tribute to their ancestors and black roots in the song co-produced alongside Derek Dixie and written by Blu June, Brittany Coney, Worldwide Fresh, Derek Dixie, Kaydence, Caso, JAY-Z and Beyoncé herself. “Black Parade” is the constant evolution of the artist who uses a musical empowerment to replace the traditional ones parades that frame the holiday and that could not be held this year due to the pandemic.

‘Black Parade’ arrives to anchor the initiative of the singer under the name ‘Beygood’, where has published a vast online directory with the contacts of hundreds of businesses that are owned by the African Americans, ranging from small food outlets to fashion and art. Therefore, all the profits generated by the song will be donated to the cause.

For this purpose, Beyoncé launched the ‘Black Parade Route’ website, where she wrote: “Being black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right. I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate ourselves, even in the midst of the struggle. ”, points out the 38-year-old American.

For some years now, Beyoncé has dedicated her efforts towards philanthropy, giving voice to causes such as children’s rights in the world and depression, But it has also been a great support right in the middle of the pandemic.

As ‘The Guardian’ mentions, the interpreter of ‘Single Ladies’ donated all proceeds from the ‘Lion King’ soundtrack, just like him remix ‘Savage’ he did with rapper Megan Thee Stallion to charity causes related to COVID-19.

Last April, when the pandemic was causing devastation in the United States, BEyoncé warned that African Americans were being disproportionately affected. Since then, she has remained active on social media defending the rights of African Americans, protests cagainst racism, as well as speaking out against police brutality.

‘Black parade’, retrieve some African rhythms that mix with the characteristic seal of ‘Bey’, singing at the top of their lungs “From life in fertile land, the ancestors put me in the game”.

