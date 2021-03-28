Beyoncé becomes the artist with the most Grammy awards in history – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

From a balcony in Los Angeles, with the Staples Center in the background, the 63rd Grammy Awards took place, hosted by Trevor Noah. A historic record by Beyoncé (who with her wins tonight added a total of 28 Grammys in her entire career), and protests against violence against the African-American community, set the tone for the ceremony.

Of the nine nominations she had, Beyoncé took four: Best Music Video for Brown skin girl, Best Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage (who sings a duet with Megan Thee Stallion, who was also recognized as New Artist) and Best Performance R&B (by Black Parade).

➡️Black is King, the new Beyoncé, convinces the critics

“As an artist I think it is my job, and all our work, to reflect the times. And those have been difficult times, I want to celebrate all the queens and kings of color who inspire me and the whole world. This is an album in the one that I have worked all my life, I can not believe that this has happened is a magical night, “he said.

HER was named Song of the Year for I can’t breathe, a song that emerged last year in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer. The singer recalled the intensity of the fight for equality that took place last summer, and asked the public to maintain that energy.

➡️Beyoncé reveals trailer for “Black is King”, his new visual album for Disney +

Rapper Lil Baby joined this statement, dedicating his presentation to represent the violence suffered by the African-American community by the authorities, and while taking The bigger picture (which is also dedicated to Floyd), he called on the president Joe Biden to take action on the matter and ensure justice.

One of the biggest scandals of the night was the defeat of BTS before Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (who won for the song Rain on me) for Best Pop Group / Duo Performance, a fact that unleashed the fury of their fandom on social networks. However, the group presented their song Dynamite live from South Korea, resulting in one of the most applauded numbers of the night.

Two other of the most praised performances of the night were for Dua Lipa, whose dancers were recognized in networks for wearing face masks; and Taylor Swift, who stole the accolades on social media, by recreating a house in the woods for her presentation, in which she performed the songs Cardigan, August, Willow. As for the awards, both were winners in the categories of Best Pop Album (Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa) and Album of the Year (Taylor Swift Folklore).

➡️Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy enchant with “Spirit”, the theme of “The Lion King”

Billie Eillish surprised by winning the category “Record of the year” for Everything I wanted, and even she was incredulous herself and dedicated her award to Megan Thee Stallion. “This award is for you, you deserve it,” he said. In addition to this, he won the Grammy for Best Original Song for Visual Media for No Time to Die.

In the field of Latin music, Natalia Lafourcade and Fito Páez won the awards for Best Regional Mexican Album and Best Rock or Alternative Album, for Un canto por México and La conquista del Espacio respectively. Puerto Rican Bad Bunny won for Best Latin Pop Album for YHLQMDLG.

“I am happy and proud, I want to thank all the people in the world who listen to my music, and support my career and my ideas. It is very special to achieve dreams and that they give me an award for doing what I love,” said the reggaeton.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

For his part, Harry Styles triumphed as Best Pop Performance, for Watermelon sugar, and Kanye West took the category of Best Contemporary Christian Album for Jesus is King.

One of the most emotional moments of the night was the In Memoriam, during which Bruno Mars conducted a tribute to Little Richard with covers of Long tall Sally and Good Golly Miss Molly; Lionel richie remembered composer Kenny Rogers, and Brandi Carlile dedicated I Remember Everything to John Prine.