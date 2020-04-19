1/2

Beyonce and Lady Gaga, with event of stars give hope for the feared evil

Singer Lady Gaga along with other figures they offered an event with hopes before the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Voices such as Stevie Wonder, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes performed classic songs filled with messages from hope facing the current situation that occupies the world.

The stars inspired audiences during a television special aimed at the fight of the coronavirus.

For their part, figures such as Beyoncé and Alicia Keys bluntly discussed how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans.

Singer Beyoncé He surprisingly appeared on Saturday’s “One World: Together At Home” program and thanked the “delivery men, mail carriers, and health workers” for their hard work during the pandemic.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential sectors of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities in general have been severely affected by this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are even more at risk. The virus is killing black people at a really alarming rate here in the United States, “he said. Beyoncé.

It is worth mentioning that African-Americans account for more than a third of deaths from COVID-19 in the country, where the race of the victims has been made public.

For this reason, the singer He sent a message in which he asked them to take care of themselves as much as possible “Please protect yourself” and in the same way he asked them to stay strong and positive with prayers for all the heroes who fight against this evil.

The interpreter, Alicia Keys He presented similar data when he directed some words in the special in which he concluded saying “Keep your frequency high and I send you all my love”,

As to Gaga He opened the event highlighting those who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, and then he performed a theme from the Nat King Cole song “Smile”.

After singing at the eight-hour event in support of the World Health Organization alongside Global Citizen He made another short speech.

I am so concerned with medical workers who are risking their lives for us, ”Gaga said.

While for his part, another of the guests, Wonder, performed with a piano “Lean On Me” (Lean on me) of Bill withers, who lost his life on March 30 and said that we must rely on adversity.

John Legend and Sam Smith, each from home, performed a “Stand by Me” duet; Lizzo sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” with passion; and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, sitting together, “What a Wonderful World”.

Among the messages of encouragement also Paul MCCARTNEY He also highlighted the work of his mother who served as a nurse so he was inspired to interpret the Beatles song “Lady Madonna”.

While members of the Rolling Stones They merged their voices again to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” from four different venues.

On the other hand Taylor Swift he performed “Soon You’ll Get Better” while playing the piano.

In the midst of a whirlwind of stars which in one way or another inspired the public to endure all that has been derived from this contingency by the COVID-19 also ex first ladies Americans, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush alongside Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Melinda Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, and Henry Golding appeared to give words of encouragement as photos of health workers and people appeared .

