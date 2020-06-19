Beyoncé and Jay-Z sued for copyright | Reform

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been sued by the Jamaican dancer L’Antoinette Stines, who claims that the couple did not give him due credit for his role in their song. « Black Effect ».

In documents released Tuesday and subsequently obtained by TMZ, Stines claimed that the couple contacted her in March 2018 to help them find the best dancers for a video promoting their tour. ‘On The Run II’.

After helping them, Stines claims that they asked him to record his views on love and told him it would be used in the video. « for promotional purposes ».

Stines alleges that He signed a contract on the day of filming, and they apparently told him once again that the interview would only be used for promotional purposes.

But by listening « Black Effect »Taken from the couple’s Everything Is Love album, Stines was surprised to hear that the entire first minute of the song is his voice.

Stines says the lack of credit left her feeling « artistically raped », and now he’s suing Beyonce and Jay-Z for violation of copyright and violation of their right to advertising.

Also looking for damage and a writing credit in the song, along with all subsequent royalties.

Surprisingly, the couple joins the artists who have been denounced for plagiarism in their songs, among which we remember are Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Although it seems that money for both stars It is not a problem, perhaps it is the uncomfortable situation because a misunderstanding like these is not at all pleasant.

Beyoncé is in talks to finalize an agreement for $ 100 million to work in three Disney movies, so in effect money is no problem for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

