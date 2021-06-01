Beyoncé and Jay Z bought the most expensive car in the world

The model is not only the most expensive in the world but it is also super exclusive, only three units will be manufactured and Beyoncé and Jay Z have already acquired the first one, if the rumors are true.

But what is special about this model? It is sporty and convertible. It is inspired by the discontinued Phantom Drophead and as its name says, the rear part imitates that of a yacht. Its development took four years of hard work.

It includes a refrigerator that has the capacity to cool down to six degrees, which is the temperature at which it is recommended to serve Armand de Brignac champagne, the favorite drink of singers.