Beyoncé announced that on July 31st it will release « Black is King », a « visual album » that it will present together with Disney +. The star and the digital platform explained that « Black is King » is inspired by the movie « The Lion King » (2019) and reimagines the lessons « for young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. » Beyoncé participated in the « remake » of « The Lion King » lending her voice to the character of Nala.

This Sunday Beyoncé received an honorary award at the BET Awards, the most important awards in African American entertainment, and used the occasion to pay tribute to the Black Lives Matter anti-racist protests. « I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers and sisters out there who have inspired me by protesting and fighting for change. Your voices are being heard. And you are showing our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain, » he said.