The coronavirus pandemic took Mexico and the United States by surprise. Twenty-five years of negotiating two trade deals and strategic relationships for a quarter of a century did not foresee what is now overwhelming them: how to prevent value chains from breaking down and supplies in the North American region from remaining fluid in all essential companies. for the economy, health and defense. The two countries are trying to standardize criteria, but Mexico must prevent the steamroller from passing over it and that its economic reopening is on the terms requested by Washington.

The letter from more than a dozen senators and senators to the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to urge the Mexican Government to harmonize criteria to avoid the disruption of value chains, is part of the political and economic pressure on the two countries. . It coincides with the intense lobbying efforts of company representatives in Mexico City and Washington, in the secretariats of state and embassies, to incorporate their sectors and products in the list of “essential companies” that have to be reopened during the next two months in both countries.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was warned of this when US pressures began, but in Mexico the first infections of COVID-19 were just beginning to register and his attention was on other issues. Alfonso Romo, head of the Office of the Presidency, proposed to him in February that, beyond the institutional relationship between the two governments, headed by the foreign ministries, he appoint a liaison with the White House to strengthen a political link without intermediaries with President Donald Trump. López Obrador ignored the proposal.

Nor did it pay attention to the issue of supply chains when extreme measures companies from various state governments began to complain, particularly those of Claudia Pavlovich in Sonora, and Jaime Bonilla of Baja California. The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, had to intervene with Bonilla to explain the conflict he was generating with his action.

The lobbyists of the companies multiplied their visits to the secretariats of state in Mexico to push their interests, reason why López Obrador turned the instruction that will begin to deal with the subject but, only, at the government level. They would not speak to anyone except the Trump government, and he commissioned the secretary of the economy, Graciela Márquez, to make contact with the White House trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, whom he met during the negotiations of the trade agreement. Marquez asked Lighthizer to tell him what, specifically, the strategic sectors of the United States were, but it is the date that there is no precision on this.

Mexico entered that negotiation with a deficit, because from February 12, with the pandemic on, Trump signed an executive order to strengthen “the national resistance”, which spent the night in the presidential office of the National Palace. The task fell to the Department of Homeland Security, whose Infrastructure and Cyber ​​Security Agency produced a Guide to the Critical Infrastructure Essential Workforce on March 19, and endorsed it on April 17, without reconciling it in consultation with Mexico.

The guide points out as critical infrastructure the sectors of energy, agriculture, defense, communications, medical care, public health, transport, water, communications, chemicals, commerce, critical manufacturing, dams, water, financial services, information technology and nuclear reactors. , materials and waste. It is meticulously detailed and clarifies, he said, a small number of essential services and functions listed.

Almost immediately after this guide was released, more than 300 presidents of manufacturing companies in the United States asked López Obrador to reopen economic activity according to the guidelines. Mexico has never had a critical infrastructure guide.

The closure of companies in Mexico occurred under criteria of the Ministry of Health, apparently without taking into account the impact it would have on value chains. The Secretaries of Economy and Labor did not play a central role in that decision and only followed the Health guidelines, endorsed by López Obrador.

The lack of general criteria for this type of emergency caused state governments to take unilateral initiatives. Businesses, like some maquiladoras on the northern border, have not stopped across the country. There are others that could restart operations, as a result of the negotiation where Trump exempted exports from Mexico and Canada of equipment and medical supplies, but they have not restored their total production for fear that they will be exhibited during the daily events of López Obrador, where discretionary and without clear information, the authorities make fun of individuals or companies, or want to inhibit through such actions.

The mix of politics with the economy is an externality that they are facing, and there is a complaint among companies that there is much disorder within the government. It is not very different, however, in the United States. Márquez has asked Lighthizer for information on the times of opening of companies in Mexico and the percentage of activity that is gradually being restored, with the requirement that sanitary measures must be identical to those in the United States, and the warning that if it becomes contagious in these plants, they are closed. There is no response yet to this request.

In this new, unexpected and unforeseen dispute, we have been learning on the go. López Obrador’s decision is to gradually reactivate economic activity from this month. How, where and in what way, remains to be defined.

