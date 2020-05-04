Oil is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. There is so much excess production that they can no longer store it, so in some markets they pay money to buy oil. Never seen before … The reason, as you may have guessed, has been world confinement. Since last Christmas, starting with China, and until this month of May, many factories and companies have stopped, and many people have stayed at home and have not used the car. Winter gasoline has not been consumed, and now it must be discharged. What happens if you use winter gasoline in summer?

You may not know it, but in countries where there is a lot of temperature difference between winter and summer, as in southern Europe, gasoline has a different composition according to the seasons.

As our colleague Vicente Cano from Auto Bild tells us, a lot of winter gasoline has not been consumed, and since it cannot be thrown away because it is polluting, it must be spent. The problem is that it has different volatility than in the summer, and if we use winter gasoline when the heat starts (we have already had days in May at 29 degrees), the car engine may experience major problems. It is one of the effects of the coronavirus in the car.

The fuel consumption of a vehicle depends on many factors. If you consider these five things, you will save a lot of money on fuel.

According to the European Hydrocarbons Directive, as of May 1, winter gasoline can no longer be sold. But the current situation could change things.

According to Vicente Cano, gasoline sold in Spain in summer has lower volatility, At 60 kPa (letters indicating kilopascals, the international measure of vapor pressure). The reason is that volatility increases with temperature, and in summer winter gasoline, which is more volatile, changes to gas more easily, causing all kinds of problems.

Winter gasoline, if used in the summer, affects the entire intake system: it can block the pipeline by vacuum, the stump motor, or even stalling. And once set, it is impossible to start.

When it comes to buying an electric scooter, it is normal for you to have plenty of doubts. So that you know what you have to look at, in this guide we explain everything you should take into account to choose the most suitable model for you.

Cars with evaporative emission control are also especially sensitive. If the gasoline has excessive volatility, the vent valve is overloaded and the emission control systems are purged more than necessary. The diagnostic module can recognize this as a fault producing engine error warnings.

An important fact is that if the car is damaged by using winter gasoline in summer, the warranty will not cover the repair.

At the moment we do not know what will happen because the expiration of winter gasoline has taken place on May 1, and its effects are not visible until it is truly hot. But just in case, watch for messages from your car from June …