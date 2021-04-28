Beware of these mistakes in your next job interview

Making our resume stand out from the crowd and attracting recruiters is a great feat. Getting a job interview is a step forward to be closer to our dream job, but it does not mean that we are automatically going to get the job.

Knowing how to function in interviews is an art: in an hour (or less), we have to ‘sell us’ do our best and convince our interviewer that it is worth hiring us and not someone else. It is essential to demonstrate that our skills fit the position offered and to avoid making mistakes that could take us away from our purpose.

Job interviews are a meeting point between the company and the candidate. They want to know the person who could join in the next, but also that the applicant knows them. One of the most serious errors that we could comment on is showing ourselves indifferent during the meeting, that is to say: do not carry out any prior investigation or ask questions.

We always must search search engines and social networks (LinkedIn is perfect in these cases) about the company where we want to work and imply that we come to the interview knowing its context. Interviewers often allow time for the applicant to ask questions at the end of the meeting, and we cannot pass up this opportunity.

We must ask at least one question so that the other person knows we are really interested. “What is a normal working day like in this company?”, “What are the long-term objectives of the project?” or a simple “when will I hear from you again?” they give a better image of the candidate than a “no, I have no questions.”

Speaking badly of former bosses or former colleagues: a resounding “no”

Everybody knows that lying about skills or qualifications is very dangerous, since these are aspects that are very easy to verify. All they have to do is ask us for our qualifications or give us a knowledge test to prove if we have misled the interviewer or not. There is no worse mistake in an interview than giving an image of mistrust and unprofessionalism.

The best option is to fill our deficiencies with interest, showing our desire to continue developing and advancing in our career. We must be as sincere as we can and this also includes justifying why we want that particular job. We may be unemployed from being laid off. It is also possible that we are already working in a company where we do not feel comfortable and want to change.

The essential is never speak ill of our bosses and colleagues, as that would possibly cause us to be discarded immediately. Instead, we can “defend” ourselves in other ways. If we do not want to say that we were fired, we can soften it by saying that our contract was ending and it was impossible to renew it for longer. If we are unhappy with the work environment or our tasks do not fill us, we can say that we want to try new projects or sectors.

On the other hand, it is also important to prepare minimally for the interview and write a series of generic answers that can serve us for more occasions. Faced with the typical questions “what is your greatest strength?” or “what are your weak points?”, it is better that we look for original answers, which are not “manual”. Above all, avoid turning strengths into weaknesses (Being very perfectionist is not a weakness, no matter where you look) and finding weak points that do not directly interfere with the functions of the position.

Finally, a detail that many candidates overlook: it is essential send a thank you email after the interview. Although we must always give thanks at the end of the meeting, repeating it by email denotes genuine interest in the position.

