Beware of the 11 overvalued stocks on the market

Krantz cautions that nearly a dozen stocks in the SP 500 are highly overvalued with analysts’ 12-month target price. Among these actions we can find American Airlines, Snap-On and Lumen Technologies.

“According to analyst estimates, 11 stocks in the S&P 500 are overvalued by at least 10%. And the warnings come amid huge increases in most of them. Investors are piling up stocks that are believed to benefit from a stronger economy. The 11 stocks are up an average 28.2% this year, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up just 5.9%. In addition, eight of the 11 have increased by 20% or more in 2021 so far, ”warns Krantz.

However, despite the warnings, SP 500 analysts remain optimistic about the selective’s actions. Although the 12-month POs for the stocks are 6.5% higher than last week’s close.

Analysts rely on the fact that the current quarter will be better than they had estimated before, according to the statements of John Butters, an earnings analyst at Factset, who rescued Krantz in the article.

This is the highest number of positive recommendations for a quarter since 2006, only half have been bullish in the same quarter of a year ago and 23.3% gains are expected for the results of the first three months of this year. . Remember that the increase a year ago was only 15.8%.

What about American Airlines, Snap-On, and Lumen Technologies?

For Krantz, these stocks have several red flags to understand why they are overrated:

American Airlines: Shares soared 45.4% to $ 22.93 a share, despite the company losing $ 9 billion to the pandemic in 2020. Analysts expect it to lose roughly $ 4 billion, or $ 7.61 per share. They don’t see profitability until 2022. The 12-month PO is $ 15.47 per share.

American Airlines. Stock chart

Snap-on: Shares are up 34% to $ 229.63. Earnings per share are expected to adjust to 12.44 for the current fiscal year, 7% more than last year. Although profits only fell 5% last year. The PO is placed at $ 190.33 for the next twelve months.

Snap on

Lumen Technologies: On the side of this company, investors see its high dividend yield of 7.4%. Its shares have jumped 35% to $ 13.16. Earnings per share increased 26.5% last year, but a 6.5% drop is expected for the present. The PO is placed at $ 10.78 for the next twelve months.

Lumen technologies

Source ETFs and Funds