Beware of pre-pandemic lipstick expiration dates

On June 26, Spain will join the list of countries that have already said goodbye to the mandatory nature of face masks on the street. As soon as we heard the news, social networks have been filled with people celebrating the government’s decision. Some, in fact, were very happy to be able to start use lipstick again. Possibly the cosmetic stores make their particle August selling this type of products, but there may also be those who resort to those that they had stored from before the pandemic. And this is a problem if we do not take into account that makeup also has expiration.

This is usually not an exact date, as is the case with food. But yes from a PAO (from the English Period After Opening), which tells us how long we can use it once the container is opened.

This is because these products usually have ingredients in their formulas that act as preservatives, but that they lose their effectiveness once the product is exposed to the environment and it begins to be used. So even if we only wore that wonderful red lipstick a couple of times before the pandemic, if your PAO indicates we should throw it away, now is the time to buy another.

The expiration of cosmetics

If a lipstick or any other cosmetic changes its appearance, smell, or textureWhatever time you have, we must dispose of it immediately. However, if it has exceeded the expiration date established by the PAO, also. Even if it appears to be still in good condition. It is something in which both the chemistry of L’Oreal Roselin Rosario, and the cosmetologist Paola Gugliotta coincide.

It is better not to gamble, since if we exceed that date two things can happen. On the one hand, that creams and other treatment products have lost their effectiveness. On the other, that the preservative ingredients that were included in the formula have lost their ability to stop the microbial growth. And it is not uncommon. A study published in 2020, looking at the growth of bacteria and fungi in various products, including lipstick, found that between 79% and 90% were contaminated with bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli Y Citrobacter freundii. In addition, Enterobacteriaceae and fungi were found in all of them. This can happen more quickly if the product is stored in a place that is very hot or exposed to too much humidityBut generally the PAO is a good indicator of when it can be dangerous for the consumer.

This is easy to find on the packaging, as it is represented with an open bottle, together with the number of months in question. In order to lipstick, is usually one year, although it can vary.

Be especially careful with lipstick

If we want to save ourselves problems, it is best that we discard any cosmetic once the expiration time established by the PAO has passed.

Lipsticks are especially dangerous when used near mucous membranes

However, it must be recognized that the consequences of not doing so they are not as dangerous in some products than in others. When they are directed to the skin, the most common is that if they are in poor condition they produce irritations, acne, or eczema. However, for those cosmetics that are used very close to the mucosa, the risk is greater, since infections can spread.

Of course, that is the case with lipstick. But also of the creams for the eye contour, makeup concealers or eyeliners and mascara, for example.

It is curious, because it is common to read about tricks to make the latter two last longer, such as bringing heat to the tip of the pencil or adding a few drops of oil to mascara that has run dry. But it is not convenient for us to extend the duration. If they are in poor condition, now is the time to throw them away. What’s more, add a liquid or heat all it will do is make it easier for microbes to grow.

In short, yes, we can finally go out without a mask and showing perfect lips. But it is a good time to remember two things. One that the pandemic is not over And that is why we must continue to maintain our distances and use masks in closed or crowded places. Another, if you haven’t used lipstick since before the pandemic, you should buy another. The coronavirus is not our only enemy, there are other pathogens out there.

