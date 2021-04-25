Beware of malicious download websites

Available from March 2017, DirectX 12 is, so far, the most current version of the Microsoft API collection aimed at facilitating the use of multimedia functions of Windows systems. In these, more than four years, it has known several versions, ranging from 10.00.15063.0000, which was the first to reach the general public, to 10.00.18362.0116, released in May 2019 and which added support for variable speed shading. (VRS, Variable Rate Shading).

With intensive use of DirectX 12 (as well as its predecessors) by PC games, any user who uses their PC to play games (and who uses Windows, of course) must have the most current version of DirectX installed, since there are many titles that use some of the APIs that make it up and that support technologies that are widely used today. Having the latest version of DirectX installed guarantees the best performance in many of the latest games.

The problem (yes, there is always a problem) is that cybercriminals are very aware of this, the interest that DirectX 12 arouses in users and that searches related to downloading the latest version of DirectX 12 are quite common, and they try to remove match this lawsuit. How? Well, trying to mask its malware as if it were DirectX update software. Thus, users who fall for the deception and download it, instead of an update, will find malicious software.

Such is the case of the web page directx12download.com (we publish the URL of the web so that you can recognize it if you accidentally get to it, do not intentionally access it!), About which MSPowerUser alerts, that at the publication of this The news is still operational, and as you can imagine it does not actually offer the download of DirectX 12, but of a malware that will analyze your system in search of information that should not fall into the wrong hands. Information such as PC details, cookies, desktop screenshots and, of course, any cryptocurrency wallets that you may have on your computer. The rest of the story, surely you can imagine.

Something that makes this page special is that cybercriminals seem to have been more careful than in other impersonations. For example, and this is not common, the web has an SSL certificate (although it is obviously not signed by Microsoft), so the connection with the web server is secure. It is true that a first look at its design already makes one doubt that it is a Microsoft page, even less the official DirectX 12 one, but the presence of the certificate can be misinterpreted as a sign of the page’s legitimacy.

If you want to download DirectX 12, the most sensible thing is to go to Microsoft’s web site, more specifically to its download center, where if you search for “DirectX end-user runtime web installer” you will arrive at this page on the that, this time with peace of mind, you can update DirectX on your PC to the most current version.