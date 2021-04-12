Beware of Indra shares because their graph is beginning to deteriorate

The evolution of Indra’s shares is being very lateral. In fact, we are at the same price we had in the middle of the first month of the year when it managed to close above the current price in which the stock is now at 7.50 euros.

That means that the only thing that has happened in recent weeks is precisely that: twelve weeks in which the price has done practically nothing.

It went up 7% and down 9% but it has been making the partridge very dizzy In the last three months and the only thing we can see in the graph below is that it has been systematically based on the medium-term moving average, which we can see in red.

Evolution of Indra Eduardo Bolinches shares

However, this was until yesterday when we had the first close below her since she was recovered from the fantastic month of November.

So today is a very important session beyond being week end because it would imply the second consecutive close below said moving average in addition to losing the minimum of March 24 at 7.41 euros, which is what is really important.

This would officially open a corrective process which in reality would not be any drama either since we must bear in mind that the stock has not reaped benefits from the excellent performance of last November when it revalued from the area of ​​five euros to 6.70 in very few sessions as can be seen in the inserted graphic.

If the loss of 7.41 euros is confirmed, the risk of ending up seeing a 38.2% return of all that raise is high.

This implies that we should then prepare to see Indra lose the 7 euros and test the 6.92. Below them we have the long-term moving average which by the way is also very flat at 6.80 euros as a safety net to prevent further falls.

Therefore, the most desirable would be avoid this scenario by not losing 7.41 euros.