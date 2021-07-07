Beware of buying melon or watermelon already cut at the supermarket

“By cutting the fruit, we are breaking the natural protection that isolates the edible part from the environment. Fruits and vegetables can have pathogenic microorganisms such as Salmonella, Listeria or Escherichia coli (E.coli) on their surface., so that, if they are not washed properly before cutting them, they can go inside ”, explains Beatriz Robles, dietician-nutritionist and food technologist in her book Eat safe by eating everything. This means that you can get food poisoning.

To avoid scares, the expert recommends washing all fruits and vegetables, whether they are eaten with their skin or peeled. Yes, you read it right, Even if you are going to eat an apple without the skin, you should wash it first under running the tap. “On the skin there may be microorganisms that we drag inside with the knife when we peel them. So the first thing to do is wash ”, recommends the expert. If the consumption is with skin, Robles is in favor of moving to older and disinfect in bleach waterPutting the fruit or vegetables for five minutes in a solution of three liters of water and a dessert spoon of bleach (which is “suitable for disinfection of drinking water. It will indicate this on the label). Then it will be necessary to rinse very well with water. According to Robles, we should also disinfect aromatic herbs and sprouts.

With regard to the fruit that is sold cut but is not stored in a refrigerator but on a shelf or a stall at room temperature, Robles points out in his book the following: “There may also be contamination from the operator or the cutting utensils . If the cut fruit is not kept refrigerated, the growth of microorganisms is favored and, as it is a ready-to-eat food, there is no subsequent treatment that improves its hygienic characteristics ”.

So now you know: if you are going to buy a melon or a watermelon, better choose the whole piece and if you think that it is going to get bad, you do not have room in the fridge to store it or you do not want to consume so much directly, choose for one half, but as long as it is placed in the establishment’s refrigerator. When you get home, it’s time to wash the surface of the fruit under the tap, don’t forget it. Thus, you will avoid greater evils and you can safely enjoy these summer fruits so fresh, rich and healthy.