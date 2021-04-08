Beware of blind spots! Five Keys to Maintaining Safety Around Trucks and Buses

A good driver knows how to adapt his driving to each type of road, of circumstance or meteorological situation. Among all the factors that can affect road safety are also the rest of the vehicles that circulate around us, paying special attention to trucks and other heavy vehicles.

Their tonnage and length make them traffic users that must be respected and whose characteristics must be taken into account when driving near them, since otherwise they can cause us a good scare. In addition, although it may seem like it, we not only find ourselves on the road with this type of vehicle, since in cities you have to learn to circulate with buses alongside and even in much narrower lanes.

The General Directorate of Traffic warns drivers of the characteristics of these vehicles that deserve a further point of care behind the wheel and They give five keys on how to drive properly near them:

Safety distance. These vehicles, especially loaded ones, need more time and space to brake and accelerate. Both front and side separation must be maintained to respect safety distances. Blind corners. Due to their size, drivers of heavy vehicles have many more blind spots, so we will have to help them and make sure they have seen our vehicle before maneuvering near them.Rain In rainy conditions, heavy vehicles tend to lift and splash much more water on nearby cars, so care must be taken both when passing them and when driving behind them. Overtaking. Visibility always decreases when driving behind these vehicles, so it is advisable to keep a safe distance when passing them. It is necessary to calculate its length and, in windy conditions, the possible screen effect must be taken into account.Turns and roundabouts. Due to their size, these vehicles sometimes need to occupy the lane next to yours to turn, take exits or make roundabouts. You have to anticipate their movements and slow down so they can maneuver safely.