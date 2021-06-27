Beware if you have a Dell computer: a security breach affects 30 million PCs | Technology

A vulnerability discovered in Dell computers allows a hacker to take control of the computer remotely. Let’s see how to fix it.

One of the most vulnerable elements of any computer is the firmware. Usually worse protected than other software, and it is difficult to topical or correct, when it has been attacked by a cybercriminal.

A security firm called Eclypsium has discovered a serious vulnerability in dell firmware that affects 129 models of the brand’s computers, both desktop PCs and laptops and tablets. In total there are about 30 million computers affected.

Jesse Michael, Principal Analyst at Eclypsium, explains that “these vulnerabilities are easy to exploit. It’s essentially like time travel – it’s almost like going back to the 90s again.”

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our advice.

Michael complains about how poorly the firmware, an essential part of a computer’s software, is protected: “The industry has achieved all this maturity of security features in the code at the application and operating system level, but they are not following the best hands-on on new firmware security features. “

This vulnerability affects a Dell tool called BIOSConnect, which allows updating the BIOS of DELL computers automatically, or very easily.

A cybercriminal can trick the victim into using a version of BIOSConnect that injects hacked firmware, or install it himself on any PC.

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

The danger of this type of attack is that malware is not stored on the hard drive or memory of the PC, but in the firmware, so it cannot be detected by conventional antivirus.

From this altered firmware intruders can spy, collect data, or change the operation of the computer.

In a statement, Dell announced that has already updated the application to cover this security hole. It asks users to update it, either automatically or manually, “as soon as possible.”

The most practical thing is to download the application from the Dell Downloads website, to make sure it is the legitimate one. If you download Dell Update, you will update all associated software.