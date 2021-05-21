Aena: between tourism and its business model

Aena has no intention of changing its current business model. They are rentals and not concessions, the company points out, while the Supreme Court thinks otherwise. Despite the negative impact of the March ruling after the Pansfood lawsuit, which affects this aspect, its contract is a concession and not a lease, it considers that it is not transferable to the rest of its airport businesses.

Its revenue fall by half, as we saw in its results for the first quarter, are bleeding the company, which lost 241.2 million euros until March, especially due to the cut in the number of passengers. And it is by the way that segment, that of commercial activities, the one that suffered the least, almost 18% down with revenues of 173.8 million, a part of the total pie larger than that of tourists and travelers.

An open front that is also joined by the airlines, in full take-off line with the arrival of the reopening, on account of the vaccines and the summer season. We are talking about the rise in rates that Aena defends, indicating that it has the lowest in Europe, in its claim to raise them by 5% between 2022 and 2026. And the airlines reject it outright. They consider that it’s the worst moment to put it into effect.

In its stock chart, we see how Aena moves consolidating positions, with a monthly advance, which is summarized in the last twenty trading days of 6.6%, which places the value in the annual equilibrium zone, which has barely changed since the beginning of the trading year on January 4.

Aena YTD quote

For María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, “in an analysis by ratios on estimation of results for 2021, with EPS of € 0.61 / share, the PER is at very tight levels,> 235v; EPS growth is very high but the forecasts have low consistency. Overvalued by book value, PVC> 3.4v. Based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation is negative in the medium / long term ”.

Aena fundamentals

And from a technical point of view, Ei’s premium indicators highlight that AENA achieves, in consolidation mode, a score of 7 points out of the 10 totals awarded. On the negative side, the business volume that is decreasing in the medium and long term stands out, and the volatility of the value that is increasing in the long and medium term as well. On the positive side, AENA’s upward trend in the medium and long term stands out, while the total momentum in its two aspects, slow and fast, is positive.

According to the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González, “Aena returns to yield positions from secondary or medium-term resistance levels, projected from 150.7 / 148.6 euros per share, a movement that once again shows the inability of purchases to reactivate the growing fund structure in order to attack the target zone of 162.4 / 160, 2 euros per share ”.

Technical aena

