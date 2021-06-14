between the SEC, qualification and new income

The memes actions continue to cause talk in the markets, for better or for worse. The SEC has taken what happened this year seriously and has begun to investigate what is behind this great volatility in certain assets. Meanwhile, WallStreetBets continues to look for new candidates to be part of this select group.

The SEC, for GameStop

The SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission) would have asked GameStop-A (One of the companies that started this name) cooperation for a research on the volatility that occurred in the security During the last months. Although it has not been the only company that has been intimidated.

“On May 26, 2021, we received a request from SEC staff for the voluntary production of documents and information related to an SEC investigation into the trading activity of our securities and the securities of other companies,” GameStop revealed in its filing. quarterly results. They would also have clarified in MarketWatch that this investigation would not affect the value.

Gary Gensler, SEC Chairman, noted that meme stocks were on their radar: “SEC staff continue to monitor the market in light of ongoing volatility in certain stocks to determine if there have been any market disruption, manipulative trading, or other misconduct“.

Regarding the results of the video game retailer, it has been reported that in the quarter that ended on May 1, the firm registered revenue of $ 1.28 billion, 25% more than in 2020. He has also commented that sales in May increased 27% over last year.

In addition, it has been able increase your cash reserves and reduce your debt, due to the sale of nearly $ 552 million of its shares during the quarter. It intends to file documents to sell up to 5 million shares, after selling 3.5 million shares in April.

On Friday the price suffered a major correction to $ 220.39.

Read more

AMC improves its rating without exiting the junk bond

AMC EntertHldg Rg-A had good news last week with the rating upgrade from S&P Global Rating that has raised it from CCC- to CCC + considering that the cinema firm has “a path towards a sustainable capital structure”.

The agency has indicated that the company has an opportunity to pay off the debt and refinance that generated during the pandemic if they act prudently with the capital raised.

Nevertheless, the firm is still at the junk bond level.

Also noteworthy is the increase in the company’s shares between 2019 and the present: At the end of 2019, AMC had 103.9 million shares outstanding, at the end of 2020 it had 224.3 million shares outstanding, and today it has 501.8 million shares outstanding.

The growth so far this year has exceeded 3,000%, and today it stands at almost 2,000%, the administration has been feverishly printing and selling stocks in an attempt to stay solvent. In fact, a stock now represents roughly the 20% of the property it represented at the beginning of 2020.

This increase in shares had a clear reason, avoid bankruptcy. The company was $ 5.4 billion in debt at the end of 2020 and generated a net loss of $ 4.5 billion last year.

AMC said the huge gains in its share price “are not related to our underlying business.”

“Under the circumstances, we advise you not to invest in our Class A common shares unless you are prepared to risk losing all or a substantial portion of your investment,” AMC said in the presentation.

AMC shares also closed the week in the red at $ 42.81.

Blackberry joins the actions memes

Blackberry also began to sound in the WallStreetBets forum as we indicated last week, since they consider that it has gone from being a mobile firm to a cybersecurity firm with agreements with Amazon.

“Currently, it provides intelligent security software and services to companies and governments around the world. The company insures more than 500 million terminals, including 175 million cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, security and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear: to ensure a connected future that you can trust, ”according to the firm itself.

The company plans to make the next presentation of results on June 24, where it expects to talk about quarterly earnings for next year.

The new stock meme also closed the week lower at $ 13.89.

New actions sound on Reddit’s

In addition to Blackberry there are other values ​​that have sounded this week in the forum due to a common point, the short positions in them as indicated by MarketWatch:

Palantir Tchnl-A provides a software platform used by government defense and intelligence agencies

Wendy’s company dedicated to fast food

ContextLogic Rg-A dedicated to mobile e-commerce

Clean Energy Fue provides natural gas for use as an alternative to gasoline or diesel for vehicle fleets

Canoo Rg-A manufacturer of electric vehicles through the merger of Canoo Holdings Ltd. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (the latter is a SPAC)

Clover Health: company dedicated to providing medical plans

These companies are expected to increase both profits and sales.

Much of the Wall Street consensus gives you a buy recommendation.