▲ Claudio Suárez (right), former captain of El Tri, supports the anti-racist protests that arose after the George Floyd case. He assured that he himself has suffered discrimination, even in Mexican territory. In the photo, he poses with basketball player Kobe Bryant (center), who died in a helicopter accident in January.Photo courtesy of the former player

Marlene Santos Alejo

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. a10

Claudio Suárez lived hundreds of battles on the court, but now he assures: I feel that I am in a war. Just during the conversation with La Jornada on his cell phone, the alarm sounds for the curfew in Los Angeles, California, where the protests and excesses take place almost a week after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis for abuse of police authority.

The nicknamed Emperor, former captain of the Tri, applauds the expressions of support from various athletes for the fight against racism, which arose as a result of the Floyd case, however, he states: “In many countries it exists, I felt it when I was a footballer and also after … In Mexico, discrimination is based on skin color or if you are indigenous. Once my wife and I were not allowed to enter a restaurant in Acapulco.

“The victims here are usually black and Latino, and this time the people went crazy. Some people protested peacefully, but the majority destroyed and robbed businesses. The National Guard arrived, there were tear gas, burned patrols, screaming, injuries … people beating policemen and they responding, imagine! So we went from confinement due to the pandemic to confinement due to the curfew.

Perhaps it had to do with the long time cloistered by the coronavirus, many were left without a job and in the shops there was a shortage of provisions, there was no red meat or chicken, apart from everything it doubled and tripled. People are up to date, they are suffering, suddenly this abuse of authority occurs and it is the drop that spills the glass, reflects Suarez.

Although the situation is stronger in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica and my neighborhood is calmer, patrols do not stop circulating, apologizing and calm, trying to reach an agreement with people to calm down, it abounds.

Sport, of course, was affected by the pandemic. “In the MLS (Major League Soccer) there are layoffs, several soccer players were left without work and it is understandable that the union defends itself with its lawyers. The clubs, in turn, have lost a lot of money, but the player must take care of his contract; you cannot generalize and apply measures to the pair, because some earn a lot and others hardly reach them. It is a matter of reaching the midpoint.

“Any agreement is put in writing, it does not happen as in Mexico, they say ‘I am going to defer your salary and then I will replace you’, but it turns out that they closed the Clausura 2020 tournament, and several players ran out of their contract already see now how you charge them; the owners prefer to become güey and that is when the footballer begins to suffer. Without signature everything is flying, “he emphasizes.

He considered that today it is not so easy to arrive at the MLS. Many believe that when they decide, the American league will welcome them with open arms and it is not so, because not everyone is known or has a level of excellence, and here they never lose sight of marketing, the ability of a player to sell t-shirts and attract public, he explained.

Finally, Suárez deplored that Mexican soccer is giving negative notes with the cases of the Cruz Azul directive and the move from Morelia. The owners of Monarcas were already planning their departure, it was not a moment’s occurrence; the bad thing is that they are not clear or frontal. You can’t change a team overnight. And there we see another inconsistency, because they said that they would not accept money from governments and it turns out that they always do.

