The journalist Roberto Valencia interviews a gang member retired from the Mara Salvatrucha in the Izalco Phase III Penal Center, in February of this year.

Roberto Valencia, a journalist who specializes in these criminal groups, says he is shocked at what he has just seen with his own eyes in the emblematic prison of Ciudad Barrios.

The reporter, who worked for years in El Faro, is one of those who has studied the phenomenon in more depth and has privileged access to the source, visited what was the headquarters of the Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, the more organized and widespread of these criminal organizations.

He did it a few days after President Nayib Bukele, before a notable rise in homicides in the country, announced by means of a tweet the end of prison gang segregation policy.

Contrary to what experts and spokesmen for international organizations warned about the ruling, what the reporter saw there is a coexistence without violence, with gestures even of “camaraderie” and “respect”, bill.

Valencia says it is because they are in truce –running south, in gang slang- and that, in addition to his own testimony, has the official classified document that proves it: a report from the Izalco Phase II Penitentiary Center, with the stamp of the corresponding authority and dated April 29, in which an informant gang member details the conditions of the agreementand the consequences of breaking it.

Twitter @PresidenciaSVE The government of El Salvador released images of inmates piled up in rows, some of them wearing masks.

BBC Mundo asked the Salvadoran government if it was aware of the existence of such a report. “There is no truce,” he got for every response, through a WhatsApp message from the Presidency’s press secretary, Ernesto Sanabria.

What has not been since April 26, the day of the announcement, is any report by the General Directorate of the Penitentiary System or the local media on murders in the prisons for the gang members, nor on riots or other violent episodes.

This is an excerpt from the conversation that BBC Mundo had on the issue with Valencia, author among others of “Letters from Zacatraz”, a seven-year journalistic investigation that revolves around the figure of a gang leader and that ends up being a story that connects the violence of these organizations with the recent sociopolitical history of El Salvador.

Two weeks after President Bukele gave the green light to use “deadly force” against gang members and announced the end of gang segregation in prisons, have they started to put them together in cells?

Yes. Immediately after the announcement was made, within a day or two, they were mixed.

But are gang members still in prisons exclusively for them? Or did they also mix them with common prisoners?

Prisons are still gang prisons. That additional step that would be mixing them with civilian prisoners has not yet been taken.

I doubt that this society and these groups are prepared to give it without fear that there will be a massacre that will monopolize the headlines of half the world for the number of deaths in one night.

.Roberto Valencia says that in six gang-exclusive jails, members of rival organizations are already in cells together.

Therefore, right now there are six exclusive penal centers for gang members (the three prisons in one in Izalco, Quetzaltepeque, Gotera and Ciudad Barrios), in which I am aware that the tweets from the president with those orders.

I do not know the particular case of the Zacatecoluca security prison, better known as Zacatraz.

At first I was suspicious that (the measure) would be implemented in these six penalties designed for gangs, for a small detail.

On April 25 there was a call to all national and international media to one of those from Izalco. From there came the images, not those that went around the world but other previous ones, of gang members cutting plates to put them on doors.

So I thought that it would be rehearsed with the prisoners of that particular sector, gang members who are active but less dangerous.

.As usual, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced the new measures through tweets.

That is why I challenged the government to demonstrate that this was not the case and I had access to a symbolic prison such as that of Ciudad Barrios, which for many years was practically the headquarters of the Mara Salvatrucha.

There this morning (last Thursday), gang members who wake up a very visceral and very heartfelt rivalry that has caused thousands and thousands of deaths among their own ranks and the rest of society, have awakened after sleeping in the same cells.

Precisely, there was a warning of an escalation of violence in prisons if gang members of different denominations began to mix in the cells. But there have been no reports of deaths or riots.

Yes it is. There has been none of that.

Furthermore, it is one thing for the State to force them to be together, half and half, (the members of) each on one side of the cell, and with bad faces, and another thing is what I saw in the City jail. Neighborhoods.

From April 24 to 28, there was a notable increase in homicides in El Salvador, which led the president to endorse the use of “lethal force” against gang members and to end the policy of segregation by prisons.

What did you see?

They are living in crowded cells.

Ciudad Barrios is a prison that has a capacity for 1,000 people, an already very generous number, because over the years sectors that were for the rehabilitation of inmates have disappeared, the explicit objective set forth in article 27 of the Constitution, and have been become cell areas.

But even with these arrangements, that prison should not have more than 1,000 inmates, and this week more than 3,600 gang members are sleeping there. The level of overcrowding is brutal.

And how did you see them live together? Do members of different gangs talk to each other? Do you share activities? Or do they not look at each other, or make bad faces?

They are even scrambled.

That shocked me, that they were not two completely separate groups that are in the same place because they know that their gang is going to charge them dearly for not doing it.

Some examples of even camaraderie you may witness.

When I got to the cells the first thing I did was ask for the managers. Under normal circumstances there is usually a cell attendant, but now there are two.

One of the MS and another of the 18-Sureños stopped quickly, and they spoke to each other, they had words of camaraderie and respect between them.

I didn’t see anything that, if I didn’t know the problem, would invite me to think that these are groups that hate each other to death and that have a historical rivalry that has had its roots decades ago.

Of course, one of the precautions that the authorities took is to put balanced groups.

In other words, in cells where there are 80 gang members, they have tried to make them 40 (from one gang) and 40 (from another). That they are not 70 and 10, so that those 10 are not submitted.

What you tell seems to be very far from the “bloodbath” that had been warned as a possibility.

I read various interpretations announcing massacres, bloodbaths, with those words.

It was a possibility, but after analyzing a little more and several days after the measure was implemented, I am increasingly convinced that the government did not take this step without knowing that this would not happen.

In the last few months there had been a series of indications that led to the assumption that they were not going to kill themselves.

(They made people think) that there are understandings among the gangs in which this situation had already been foreseen, and by which the leaders in the prisons had already transmitted to the thousands of gang members who are imprisoned that, if this scenario occurred, they would have to act as they are acting.

That is, without violence.

You say there were signs. What do you mean?

For example, Ciudad Barrios is a prison that since September 2004 was exclusively assigned to the Mara Salvatrucha.

In fact, it became very relevant during the truce -between the MS-13 and Barrio 18 in 2012-, because when they removed the historical leaders from Zacatraz (the main figure Borromeo Enrique Henríquez, alias “Diablito de Hollywood”), they were taken to Ciudad Barrios.

But it ceased to be the exclusive prison of Mara Salvatrucha a few weeks after this Executive assumed office.

At the end of July there was already an important movement of thousands of elements from the 18th to that prison.

. For years, the Ciudad Barrios prison was considered the headquarters of the MS-13.

Of course, there was a very important nuance: they were under the same roof, but in completely different cells.

The change right now has been that they are in the same cell.

That is, at night they could do what they wanted without practically anyone being able to avoid it.

But they have had a few months of coexistence in which some type of contact had, in some outlet for example, and there have been no major problems in that regard.

In fact, they told me a very particular anecdote.

The Salvadoran prison system has had a tuberculosis problem for some years, although it is now more controlled. Koch’s bacillus entered Ciudad Barrios, some became ill and had to be isolated.

Since they did not have much space, they were isolated in one place. And there they were already living together, sick with tuberculosis, active members of different gangs.

The asset is a very important nuance, because photos of sheep, or people who somehow left the gang or have problems with it, living in the same cells, have been published before. We already knew those photos.

What is new now is that they are active members and that it is widespread throughout the prison system.

You said that the coexistence without violence these days in prisons is due to an agreement between rival organizations not to attack each other. This has been stated in an article written for The Washington Post: That there is a prison truce between MS-13 and 18 gangs–Sureños. How do you know?

Yes, and it also applies to the 18-Revolutionaries.

There is a truce, an agreement not to attack, which is what the nature of these groups has led them to do for the past 30 years.

This non-aggression agreement exists and is not an act of faith: they have been sleeping together for days and the slightest incident is not reported.

And this is not a case in which we have to blindly trust what the authorities transfer, which are the ones that have control and know what happens in prisons.

Prison is not a park that a journalist can go to contrast with his own eyes and his own reporting what is happening.

A prison is a territory that is not entered, so it could be that there were fights or fights and that we were not finding out. But is not the case.

I have been able to verify it with my eyes and my report in which it is the emblematic penal center for the aforementioned circumstances.

You assure that there is an official document that details how coexistence is organized between members of different gangs. President Bukele has come out to speak publicly these days. On May 5 there was a national network. Why didn’t you mention it?

I think this society is like this, starting with the Executive.

Except for what cannot be covered, such as the spike in homicides that occurred between April 24 and 28-29, violence is no longer such an important issue on the national agenda; much less at this juncture of pandemic.

These facts that were published a few days ago in a medium like The Washington Post, do not think that they have paralyzed the debates in this society.

Right now if you go to the social networks in El Salvador you will see that more is being discussed about the measure of having suspended public transport for 15 days to try to force the population to stay at home.

This is not a society that is giving its opinion and reflecting on these changes, nor is the Executive formally doing so, the actors that should lead these debates.

. El Salvador’s prison system is one of the most overcrowded in the hemisphere.

I suppose this is an assumption, that the government is not doing it because it is somewhat uncomfortable.

I believe that anyone who wants to live in a democracy and who respects the rule of law should be glad that we do not have a scene of bloodbaths and riots and deaths in prisons right now.

But what is happening opens up a range of options in the medium and long term that some are not very comfortable for a government.

What options?

For example, that this coexistence in prisons in the medium and long term translates into coordination, including joint ways of working that are much more intense than there have been so far between these structures.

At first, it would not be good news for this society.

It is estimated that they have no less than 60,000 members in a country of 6.7 million inhabitants, in addition to their social buffer.

And that is why their criminal activity causes so much damage in the daily lives of the vast majority of Salvadorans.

And would the gangs have a deal outside of jails too?

I do not think so.

The hatred between these gangs is very visceral and still very visceral. What is happening in prisons, new or unprecedented, is something that is part of what in the United States, in the Los Angeles area, is called running the South.

It is an expression of something already invented. A kind of tropicalization of a model that already existed, that has existed for decades in the prison system of the State of California.

With the previous (US) examples, we already know that, in the traditional scheme of running the South, they are agreements that remain within the walls, within the penal centers. Outside rivalries remain just as vigorous.

I think that there is no reason to assume that what we are seeing in prisons will have a free translation, as they say.

That scenario, and here we enter the field of hypotheses, that of there being more coordination, which in the medium-long term translates into a greater understanding between the different gangs, is one of those that can occur.

.Roberto Valencia believes that the “invisible borders” of the communities will continue to exist.

But today someone from Las Margaritas, an urbanization in Soyapango, one of the bastions of the Mara Salvatrucha, cannot cross the old street to Tonacatepeque and go for a walk to the neighborhood in front, the Santa Eduviges, or someone from the Santa Eduviges can go to Las Margaritas, whether or not they are gang members.

Because of their simple condition of being residents in their colonies, they already have to carry these cuts to liberties, if you want to see them from that angle.

That, I know, has not changed today.

You have raised it as something new, but in reality it has been known about the coordination or collaboration between different gangs on previous occasions, with different objectives. Whisper himself, the spokesman for the 18-Sureños, confirmed to you that there were agreements between the leaders of the three gangs to decrease homicides and other crimes before the rebound two weeks ago.

All of us who are aware of the gang phenomenon agree in the conclusion that one of the undeniable consequences of the truce, a dark process that took place between 2012 and 2014, was that the gangs empowered themselves as a political actor.

Non-partisan political actor, as an actor who has a weight in this society, which only with its members and its environment represents a flow of votes that can tip (the balance when it comes to) electing the president.

In these elections there was more margin, but in the previous ones, President Salvador Sánchez Cerén was elected by 6,000 votes. We are talking about the hundreds of thousands of votes that gangs can mobilize without coercion, those of their own people, and they have coercive power over them.

Before the truce (in March 2010), I remember a joint march by the families of the three gangs in downtown San Salvador.

And then there have been specific agreements in different areas.

The novelty this time is that they are sleeping together. And it is not the same to say that if you sleep with your enemy you will behave well, than to have to sleep with your enemy. That is the novelty, the unpublished.

You have also said that the decision to mix members of different gangs in prisons can result in a turning point in the evolution of these organizations.

Although this can be concluded later, I do believe that this will be a turning point in the history of gangs in El Salvador, as the beginning of manodourism was in its day.

Or like the truce itself, which was a turning point because it left us with more empowered structures of its political role in this society.

ANDIs what you saw in the Ciudad Barrios prison a sample of the adaptive capacity of gangs?

Unquestionably.

There was no need to wait for this to prove it. At each turning point, it has been seen how gangs have had to change and renounce issues that seemed intimate with their hallmarks, such as tattoos.

Right now in the free the percentage of tattooed gang members is much lower, because there are slogans to make it so, so that gang members are not so easy to identify.

All this is a consequence of responses and adaptations to public policies, to state attitudes, which have generally been repressive.

And this that we have now is one more example.

There were important actors who announced bloodbaths and it has not happened, and it does not seem that it was because they intuitively agreed in all the penal centers. No.

I am convinced, by what had happened the previous months, that they had the line that this scenario could happen.

It was already internalized how they had to act if this happened as it has happened.