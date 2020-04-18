Like most people in the world, José Eduardo and Aislinn are in quarantine for the coronavirus, but they have not wasted the days and used technology to reveal some secrets from their childhood, among which They highlighted the embarrassing moments at the side of his father, the comedian Eugenio Derbez, and the bullying that they did for a long time to his brother, Vadhir.

In a pleasant conversation published on the YouTube channel of Victoria Ruffo’s son, the brothers aired some events that marked their childhood, such as members of one of the most important dynasties of the Mexican show business.

In the video titled This is not going to like Vadhir !, the two actors talked for more than 20 minutes and told details that lived next to his father and the jokes that were made to his brother for years, thanks to the game called I never ever.

“You and I were very bullish with Vadhir … I think part of his traumas of life are because of us,” said smiling, Aislinn recalling a time when they played a joke on her brother.

“You and I were like fingernails and dirt when we were little, do you remember?” added the protagonist of A la Mala, to which José Eduardo replied: “But we were very bothered by annoying Vadhir, when Vadhir matured and became a man, our purpose ended.”

According to Eugenio Derbez’s oldest daughter, they once had the opportunity to annoy their brother encouraged by their own father, who asked them to photograph him while he was bathing.

Among other heavy jokes, both artists remembered when they gave him loving advice, which they will always remember because of the humor of the moment.

Both José Eduardo and Aislinn recalled episodes in his life that surely inspired scenes from one of Eugenio Derbez’s comic shows, La Familia P.Luche, Like the occasions when they went to the movies and their interactions with the family.

“We were in Ciudad Juárez, you couldn’t sleep at night because from a very young age you had problems that later cured you of alcohol, that’s why you have such a good mood in life; and we were trying to sleep because every time we saw each other we slept in the same room, I don’t know why, and José Eduardo could not sleep because of what he said ‘I will put an audio that my psychologist recommended to me to sleep“The still wife of Mauricio Ochmann recalled.

“He always brought the CD of the” Buki “(the singer Marco Antonio Solís) and that of his psychologist … you set the alarm clock at 04:00 in the morning until my dad got serious and grabbed the alarm clock and threw it against the wall … nobody understood why you set the alarm clock at 04:00 in the morning, “he added.

José Eduardo was sincere and mentioned that this quarantine has helped him discover his most artistic side on TikTok and joked about his love of Barbara de Regil’s videos.

The two brothers had already parodied the viral video for the influencer fitness, but they imitated her again for this foray.

This is part of a series of interviews that José Eduardo has conducted with his family, On previous occasions he has already talked with his father Eugenio Derbez and his mother Victoria Ruffo, who confessed details of the romantic relationship they lived over 20 years ago.