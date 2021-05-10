Between tears, drivers of Hoy celebrate May 10

Through tears, Hoy drivers celebrate May 10 | Instagram

May 10 is a date in which all mothers are honored, for many it means a deep nostalgia when remembering those who are no longer with them, it was the TV presenter, Andrea Escalona, ​​who was most moved in the midst of a Mother’s Day dynamic on the set of the program.

Although many of them shared the best memories about the great women who gave them being, this did not fail to stir some feelings, particularly when remembering a very dear person, the mother of Andrea Escalona placeholder image, who also won the emotion and nostalgia when he remembered his mother, Magda Rodríguez.

Many of them shared with their colleagues and the public memories of their mothers whom they highlighted as “great women and great role models.”

For some of the collaborators of the broadcast, the dynamic with Cesar Lozano was the opportunity to reiterate to their mothers the great admiration they feel, however, some others could not even speak, it was the case of Hoy’s conductors, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Escalona.

Andrea Legarreta was one of the first to speak after the photo of her mother was shown. Immediately, a breathy voice seized her when referring to her beloved “Chabelita”.

Thank you for your patience, for your cheers for making my pain softer and my joys greater.

As for Galilea Montijo, the driver chose to have a very brief participation since she always assured that she talks about her grandmother crying, so she better wanted to stop before shedding some tears.

Undoubtedly, one of the participations that promised some tears was that of Andrea Escalona who would try to dedicate a few words to her mother, the remembered director of the morning, Magda Rodríguez who just last November 1, 2020 lost her life unexpectedly after presenting a “hypovolemic shock”.

The young host and theater actress did not manage to finish her message when tears and feelings seized her during the activity.

It has been on several occasions that the singer and television actress has shared memories on her Instagram account of the moments she starred in with the appreciated producer of the morning, however, 6 months after her departure, the resignation has not been entirely easy for the Mexican artist.

Subsequently, Raúl Araiza, took the floor and dedicated a few sweet words to the remembered artist Norma Herrera, who pointed out, only inspires tenderness and who always instilled in her good values, being a good person with others.

It was even on his social networks where the actor and presenter shared a tender postcard in which he and his brother unite to give an affectionate kiss to the prominent television figure, to whom he also dedicated a message accompanying the postcard.

Having you by our side is the closest thing to touching God. Congratulations, beautiful mom! We love you, thank you for giving us your life, the message reads accompanied by many hearts.

Then it was the collaborator Marisol González who had nothing but words of gratitude with her mother, named Bertha who shared has left her great lessons and above all to follow her example and be a good mother.

For his part, Paul Stanley dedicated a few words through his official Instagram account in which he highlighted the great work of his mother.