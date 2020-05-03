A reality that shocked everyone in the networks

Child workers are one of the harshest realities in the world that countries must face. Children are not to blame for being born in such marginalized communities.

In Latin America this reality is lived by millions of children throughout the continent, and in Brazil it is a place where this difference becomes great. About 2 million minors, between the ages of 5 and 17, have to work. More than half do it illegally.

Arianne, a reporter for Record TV media Goiás Candidoque, went to conduct an investigation in the marginal community of Trinidades, in Rio de Janeiro.

There he found the history of Cauã, a little one who has the responsibility of an older man. The conditions in which he lives are precarious and he lives in a cardboard house with his 13-year-old sister Lidia and his grandmother Elisabet, who suffers from health problems and cannot go out to work.

“I had an accident at work a few years ago, I fractured my collarbone. Since I did not have the surgery at that time, today I feel a lot of pain and I can’t make any effort with my arm“Says the grandmother.

Cauã manages to provide sustenance for her home. The minor with only 10 years has been working since he was 6 to carry what they need to survive at home. They still haven’t finished paying for the land they live on.

The minor’s job is to clean the land, collect recyclable materials to sell them later. Seeing the situation in Cauã, the reporter was surprised to see that, despite her poverty, he has everything organized and tidy at home.

When he could have a few words with the minor, Cauã couldn’t resist the tears for everything that has happened. Arianne couldn’t believe how shattered the boy’s hands were, covered in calluses and scars.

“Look at your hands, they are not the hands of a child, are the hands of an adult tired from so much work“He said to the little boy.

The child’s dream is to grow up to become a police officer. The interview quickly went viral and caused the tears of millions who took action. They organized a fundraising page, where they have managed to raise about $ 17,000 for the renovation of the Cauã house.

This story has a happy ending, since the child has currently received the support of millions, but in Latin America not everyone has that opportunity. Share this story to make the little ones noticed