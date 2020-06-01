Paris Jackson, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, among others, took to the streets of the United States, despite the coronavirus pandemic, to protest the death of the African American citizen, George Floyd, at the hands of a policeman in Minnesota. Other celebrities have used their social networks to denounce this act of racism and violence.

It may interest you: George Floyd: what happened before his arrest and how was his last 30 minutes of life

Floyd, 44, was killed by a police officer on May 25 after being accused by the Minneapolis store employee of paying him with an allegedly fake $ 20 bill. In videos captured by witnesses and security cameras, they show that George Floyd was arrested aggressively, and one of the policemen put his knee between Floyd’s head and neck, minutes later he died.

Also read: Death of George Floyd: What is the “Minnesota Paradox” and what it says about racial discrimination in the United States

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, reported that during the protest she attended, there were violent attacks. »Today started very well, seeing people unite with peace and harmony in their hearts. It broke my heart to see him burn in flames. Violence is not the answer. How do we hope to lead our world to a happier, higher, and healthier way of life if we bow as low as those who committed the crimes we protest? Peaceful protest only, “he wrote.

For their part, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were on the streets of Miami, protected with masks, and banners that said: “Life of people of color matters.”

@Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes in #MIAMIPROTEST for #blm right now pic.twitter.com/wEjjTiWAdH – #blacklivesmatter (@petterpettygrew) May 31, 2020

“I have been trying to find the right words for days. I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying out for help is chilling and the king breaks my heart. I am very sorry that this injustice continues to occur. I can’t imagine what life is like that faces racism so constantly, ”Shawn wrote a statement on Instagram.

Ariana Grande was on the streets of Los Angeles, accompanied by her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. “Hours and kilometers of peaceful protests yesterday that had little or no coverage. Throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we sing, people beeped and cheered. We were passionate, it was loud, he loved us. Cover this up too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER “.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

@ArianaGrande currently has a no.1 song but instead of using her platform to shade it, shes using her platform for the right reasons. Shes not only spreading awareness & petitions, shes out there taking part in the protest. This is how you use your influence. # BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/M8aS0Ornzw – Josh⁸ is 홍중 Jewerly (@HongTlny) May 31, 2020

The American singer, producer and writer, Madison Beer, took to the streets of Santa Monica, California, and reported that the police were arresting the crowd and releasing tear gas.

MADISON BEER LIVE JUST NOW !!! IF YOU ARE AT SANTA MONICA LEAVE NOW THEY HAVE TEAR GASSED EVERYONE. MADISON HAS BEEN TEARGASSED pic.twitter.com/QfuUgxha2u – (@selgzmez) May 31, 2020

Here we leave you the message of other celebrities on social networks

Harry Styles: “I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and every day because I am white. Not being racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all those who protest. “

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl – Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Selena Gomez: “I have spent the last 24 hours trying to process all of this. Nothing that someone says can recover what happened. But we can and must make sure we take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for too long. “

I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. pic.twitter.com/2bOF1mxE04 – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020

Gigi Hadid: “Racism is not getting worse, it is being filmed. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out loud (this is not just if you have a great platform, start in your homes and communities) and fighting to make a difference in every life that has been taken or affected incorrectly for the pandemic of racism “.

See this post on Instagram Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often – and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge & / or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops… it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all…. . they’re just plain f *** ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY. A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 29, 2020 at 10:16 PDT

Justin and Hailey Bieber made a live broadcast to talk about it

Live https://t.co/WUjCacT9ae – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 30, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski: “Dismantle structures of oppressive power.”

Miley Cyrus: “We cannot wait, each one must do our part so that justice for all becomes a reality.”

Kylie Jenner: “I will never personally experience the pain and fear many black people across the country experience every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others. Long-time talking to the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. “

Catherine Zeta-Jones: “Racism cannot be cured with vaccines. This is not science. It is simply human decency.