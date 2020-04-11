Maria Elisa Camargo He has not hesitated to express through his social networks that he is in quarantine, but that has not prevented him from publishing in his account Instagram another of his sexy photographs, with which he has pleased his more than 878 thousand followers.

View this post on Instagram Closing 2019 in my best state: Wet in the beach jungle 🐒🐠 – Closing 2019 in my perfect state: Wet and Wild 🌿 FELIJAAAÑOOO MI GENTE! So much good love in 2019 💖 Love love love love you. Thank you. A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:03 pm PST

View this post on Instagram Then Came Formentera 🐠 #MetaPancitaVacacional A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Sep 30, 2019 at 6:13 pm PDT

In a TBT, the Ecuadorian managed to raise the temperature with a very suggestive image in which she can be seen lying on a haystack, with her blouse open and showing her black lingerie with transparencies. María Elisa wrote: “Remembering those days in Mexico … 🐴🇲🇽 And now which horse do I lock up at home 🏡.”

View this post on Instagram Throwing it Back to those Mexican Days… 🐴🇲🇽 And now which horse do I lock up at home.🏡 #TBT A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:48 pm PDT

The actress says she is happy to live in Los Angeles looking for new opportunities, not aiming for fame, but rather acting challenges in film and theater, as well as venturing into music.

View this post on Instagram Surf’s Up 🏄‍♀️ #VamoHacelo #OaIntentalo 🌊 A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Jul 14, 2019 at 7:40 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram From when I wanted to make Art with my Intimacy. Brushstrokes of Light. The Art of Intimacy. Brush Strokes of Light. 💫 A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:37 pm PDT

“Albertano” now appears with a beard and kissing a peacock!

Susana Renteria’s blouse does not cover it, and leaves part of her rear exposed

Geraldine Galván gets in great shape doing pole dance

.