Maria Elisa Camargo He has not hesitated to express through his social networks that he is in quarantine, but that has not prevented him from publishing in his account Instagram another of his sexy photographs, with which he has pleased his more than 878 thousand followers.
Closing 2019 in my best state: Wet in the beach jungle 🐒🐠 – Closing 2019 in my perfect state: Wet and Wild 🌿 FELIJAAAÑOOO MI GENTE! So much good love in 2019 💖 Love love love love you. Thank you.
Then Came Formentera 🐠 #MetaPancitaVacacional
In a TBT, the Ecuadorian managed to raise the temperature with a very suggestive image in which she can be seen lying on a haystack, with her blouse open and showing her black lingerie with transparencies. María Elisa wrote: “Remembering those days in Mexico … 🐴🇲🇽 And now which horse do I lock up at home 🏡.”
Throwing it Back to those Mexican Days… 🐴🇲🇽 And now which horse do I lock up at home.🏡 #TBT
The actress says she is happy to live in Los Angeles looking for new opportunities, not aiming for fame, but rather acting challenges in film and theater, as well as venturing into music.
Surf’s Up 🏄♀️ #VamoHacelo #OaIntentalo 🌊
From when I wanted to make Art with my Intimacy. Brushstrokes of Light. The Art of Intimacy. Brush Strokes of Light. 💫
