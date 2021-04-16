Between sheets, Chiquis Rivera forgets an outfit and presumes

Between sheets, Chiquis Rivera forgets her outfit and shows off | Instagram

She made nature her accomplice! The beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera surprised everyone in her Instagram stories by sharing a video in which it is more than clear that she forgot all outfits and showed off to the fullest.

Lorenzo Méndez’s ex appears alone between leaves and nature, showing a lot of skin and the recording gives the appearance that Chiquis Rivera placeholder image It was captured in a special moment and without noticing someone else’s presence.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter apparently made this video to promote the makeup and beauty products brand for which she is an ambassador. In the video you can see Janney Marin Rivera placing one of the products in an atmosphere of total relaxation, in the middle of nature and without a garment that covers your beautiful skin.

The recording looks really artistic since the green color and the beauty of Chiquis are predominant in the brief scene, which stole the sighs of more than one on social networks. The followers of the businesswoman also hope that there will be more similar images in the coming days on her Instagram account.

Yesterday, the beautiful Chiquis Rivera surprised with a very elegant look. The star of I have talent, a lot of talent shared a photo in which she combined a beautiful low-cut black dress with a fairly urban style in the background.

The spectacular garment had a pronounced neckline on her legs that left them visible to all, as well as transparencies and glitters that completely drew attention; As if this were not enough, there was a headband that highlighted her waist and made her look really stunning.

Niece of Lupillo rivera She complemented the outfit with her fairly short, straight hair and a part in the middle, which gave it a fresh and elegant air. The music star I accompanied the photograph only from a black heart.

The photo shared on his official Instagram account exceeded 150 reactions and filled the social network box with comments; However, only one stood out among all, that of Emilio Sánchez. Among the comments of the fans, the photographer of Becky G placed a face implying the heat that that image caused, for his part, Chiquis did not miss the opportunity to respond.

Emilio has been romantically linked to the daughter of the band diva, There are those who assure that he is the new boyfriend of Chiquis Rivera. The rumors are recent, after some images of both together with friends were revealed and although they were not captured in a romantic way, they assure that it is not the first time they are seen together and surely there is something more than a friendship between them.

So far, Chiquis has not made any official comment about what happens between her and the photographer of her dear friend Becky G; However, apparently due to her interaction on social networks, she is not bothered at all by being related to this young man.

Some media claim that it was his own ex, Lorenzo Méndez who confirmed that there is something between the singer and Sánchez, since when rumors of a courtship circulated, the former vocalist of the Original quickly wrote on social networks that it would be the third time that a friend of his would be with one of his exes. However, he apparently regretted his comment and subsequently deleted it.

Méndez’s comment did not go unnoticed and even, in the Hoy Program, they questioned him about whether he confirmed the new couple, something that he denied and claims to be unaware of; however, he congratulated them if what was said was true.