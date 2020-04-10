José María Muscari Quarantine began before it becomes mandatory. “I began to perceive everything that was happening and it seemed to me that my best collaboration was to withdraw spontaneously,” he says through a video he sent to Teleshow From your home.

While walking the living room, it shows the window from which natural light enters and allows you to see much of the city. From there, you can see the Río de la Plata. “It is amazing and a total privilege, in these times of confinement”, highlights the theater director.

He assures that in this environment of his department he is where he spends most of the day. It shows a red armchair with a very high backrest and ensures that you sit there “to think” and work on the scripts of the next works which will premiere.

Then it shows the kitchen, which is integrated into the living room. “Lately I have discovered myself as an extraordinary housewife because I clean, cook, order. I do everything I did not do when I had my hyperactivity ”, he maintains and indicates that he took advantage of social isolation to be able to maintain his “Rigorous diet” based on protein “and healthy meals”, which in other circumstances cannot be carried out due to the different events it would have.

In addition, he performs an exercise routine six times a week that his personal trainer sends him by WhatsApp. “I train daily, so it is necessary to take care with food”, says José María, who has lost three kilos since the isolation began: “It shows a lot to me. In particular, quarantine empowers me to take care of myself. “

“I make four meals a day, I eat skim products, eat meat, chicken or fish with raw or cooked vegetables. Once a week I have a allowance with what I want. An empanada, a pizza or a dessert. Not much science: I try to eat as healthy as possible. A long time ago I learned that it is necessary to change body fat for body muscle mass. And, in my case, the only way to achieve this is by consuming protein at every meal, ”he details, adding that he also consumes fruits and does not drink soda but mineral water or juices.

Since the isolation began, he only goes out once a week, or every ten days, when he needs to make a supermarket purchase. What are the precautions you take in those cases? Clean each product with bleach or alcohol and save after four minutes. He also washes his hands permanently. “I tried to quarantine with the utmost calm and a great opportunity to meet me again. As well as reconnecting with many affections that everyday life sometimes makes you go over the top ”.

Before full quarantine was enacted to prevent coronavirus transmission, theaters had to close their doors. In this regard, Muscari maintains that “it is a difficult time for those of us who work in the industry and in the entertainment world.” “It is my central activity and it is suspended,” regrets the person in charge of Sex, I lived your experience before isolation began. “When he can, he will return to the scene”, it promises.

“Luckily I have other activities, like radio or television, and my work in the networks, which is another income. The theater is stopped and it is not an economically happy moment for those of us who dedicate ourselves to this, but I have faith that when everything happens, it will normalize, ”continues the person who is also working on the script for a play about his mother.

Finally, he says that in his spare time, he watches series – the last ones he saw were Unorthodox Y Elite– and also took the opportunity to reread some books like The artist’s pathby Julia Cameron, and My philosophy from A to B and from B to Aby Andy Warhol.