Between Razors and Secrets will be a trilogy and Netflix bought the rights to both sequels

If you never had the opportunity to see Between Razors and Secrets – 100%, one of the successes of 2019, it is time for them to do it, because a whole franchise is on the way. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the murder mystery will return with not just one sequel, but two. Plans to make a trilogy are already underway and Netflix has spent a significant sum to secure the rights to both films.

According to Variety, Netflix has spent an impressive $ 450 million for the two sequels to Between Razors and Secrets. Both films will be written and directed by Rian Johnson and it seems that they will also star Daniel Craig, the detective who, in the first, is hired to solve the central mystery of the story. Everything indicates that the platform is sure of the success that it will bring.

The original film, which had a large and numerous cast, sought to solve who had killed a mystery novel author played by the recently deceased Christopher Plummer. However, the film played with the conventions of that genre and soon in the film it is revealed to us who the murderer is, rather to reverse the structure and help that person avoid being exposed by what happened.

Between Razors and Secrets – 100%, which was produced by Lionsgate, was a box office hit, grossing more than $ 300 million globally on a budget of nearly a tenth of that. Since obtaining those results, it was announced that there were plans for a spin-off of the character of Craig, which now seems to have evolved into a whole trilogy that we will see soon in the cinema and that could secure Netflix several subscribers.

The interesting thing here is that this marks the second great saga that Johnson is commissioned, who barely has a few titles in his career. The director is best remembered for Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, which was also a box office success and led to the development of his own Star Wars trilogy with Lucasfilm. Those films are still in development and no details are yet available on when they will begin production.

On the other hand, they also offer enough work to Craig who this year, if the pandemic allows it, will finally abandon the elegant shoes of 007 with No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth installment of that famous spy franchise in which, by the way, He also shared credits with Ana de Armas, an actress whose character is the true heart of the mystery drama that will now have two sequels.

It is still unclear if Knives Out 2 and 3 will have a theatrical release. This most likely depends on whether Netflix sees you as potential for awards season. The first film earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. There are also no release dates for now, but with all the money from the company it is most likely that we will soon hear more about the plans for the new trilogy.

