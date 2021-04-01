Between Razors and Secrets will be a trilogy and Netflix bought the rights to both sequels

If they never had a chance to see [entity_embed style="link-tomatometro" id_entity="384167"][Pelicula] Between Razors and Secrets[/entity_embed], one of the successes of 2019, it is time for them to do it, because a whole franchise is on the way. Written and directed by [entity_embed style="default" id_entity="27706"][Director] Rian Johnson[/entity_embed], the murder mystery will return with not just one sequel, but two. Plans to make a trilogy are already underway and Netflix has spent a significant sum to secure the rights to both films.

