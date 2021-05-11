Between Razors and Secrets: Edward Norton joins the cast of the sequel – Tomatazos

Have a good time we do not see Edward Norton. Just before the pandemic, he presented his film Orphans of Brooklyn – 70%, which he directed, but that title failed to capture the public’s attention. That is about to change now that it is reported that he will be part of the cast of the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% that director Rian Johnson is preparing based on his original film, which became a sensation and plans to be a complete trilogy.

Don’t stop reading: Dave Bautista joins the cast of Entre Navajas y Secretos 2

According to information from Deadline, plans for the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets they could not march at a faster pace. The cast is being prepared and the most recent performer to join the film is Edward Norton. So far there are no details about what kind of role he will have, but given the actor’s fame, it is most likely that he will be one of the protagonists. What we do know is that Daniel Craig will return as Detective Blanc.

This is the second franchise Norton has joined. Although it seems that nothing has come of it, the actor was revealed in a brief cameo at the end of Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% as Nova, who would have been the main antagonist of that franchise. Also, they sure remember that it was he who originally gave life to Bruce Banner, for the MCU, in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67% before leaving the saga and being replaced by Mark Ruffalo as the Emerald Giant.

Confidence in Johnson to create his own saga is not less. The director has signed a contract for hundreds of millions of dollars with Netflix to produce the second and third parts of the film. In case you haven’t seen it, Between Razors and Secrets – 100% tells the story of a wealthy family after their patriarch, the famous author of a series of mystery novels played by the recently deceased Christopher Plummer, is found dead.

We recommend: Between Navajas y Secretos it will be a trilogy and Netflix bought the rights to both sequels

That movie had a truly stellar cast: Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Ana de Armas, Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon were part of it. It seems that the sequel will feature equally talented and renowned actors. So far, only Dave Bautista is known as another important cast member for the second part. We shouldn’t be surprised if we learn of more interpreters joining him in the next few weeks.

We do not yet have information on the plot for the film, but it is believed that more than a direct sequel to the original story, it will be another murder case that Craig’s character will have to answer. The interesting thing will be to see if the director is able to achieve the disconcerting and surprising effect in a second film now that those of us who saw the first already know of his taste for subverting expectations.

Knives Out 2 It does not yet have a release date, but since the casting has started, it is most likely that it will try to start its production at the end of the year and we can also see it in the last half of 2022. However, Norton fans (El Club De La Fight – 80%, American History X – 83%, The Illusionist – 90%) can be calm because this year it is expected that, finally, it will be released The French Dispatch, the new Wes Anderson movie in which he participated.

You may also be interested: Between Navajas y Secretos will be a trilogy and Netflix bought the rights to both sequels