Between rage and tears Luis Miguel tells the end of Marcela

One of the greatest enigmas in the life of the singer Luis Miguel would finally be deciphered, what happened to his mother, Marcela basteri?

The most devastating moment would come in one of the most fraternal scenes where Luis Miguel shares with his brother Alex what he discovered, “His shirt was stained with blood,” he reveals while holding back tears and deep anger.

Entering the role of the Puerto Rican, Diego Boneta, confesses to his “brother”, Alex Gallego Basteri what he ended up discovering regarding the whereabouts of their mother: “When he opened the door, his shirt was stained with blood3”, the artist describes his younger brother after telling him about his I meet a woman who had posed as Marcela.

Luis Miguel shows the results of the investigation to his brother Alex. Netflix

Previously, Luis Miguel would confront his uncle Tito whom he intimidated into telling him the truth, he finally reveals to him that it was his brother Luis Rey, after an incident.

One of the first scenes that would undoubtedly turn the skin of the spectators comes in the first chapter. Everyone knows that the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri is one of the great mysteries that have always surrounded the life of “Luismi“, and it is in this second installment where the versions that have circulated for years would apparently be confirmed.

Did Luisito Rey end his life?

In the middle of the farewell to Luis Rey, the “music star” Luis Miguel, is desperate to find the answers that will finally bring peace to him and his brothers by knowing the whereabouts of the mother of the three, Marcela.

At this point, Luis Rey, who would have left after a long agony, would leave his son “Micky” without clear answers about what happened in that meeting he would have with the woman from Carrara, Italy, mother of Luis Miguel, Alex and Sergio. Galician Basteri.

For the young interpreter, it becomes a constant that prevents him from enjoying the moment in his career, after an investigation and the confrontation with his uncle Tito, (Luis Rey’s brother) he ends up confessing to Luis Miguel that it was all an incident, her parents would have struggled and Marcela would end up lifeless in the hands of her still husband.

“The Mossad”

It was the spy agency that helped Luis Miguel find clues about Marcela, at one point, one of those who collaborates with the Israeli agency, shows the singer some photographs.

She is a woman who was caught leaving a bank, she would have pretended to be Marcela to withdraw the funds from her account and also impersonate her personality in her passport, at this moment Gallego Basteri believes that the investigations are very remote from the truth.

However, after revealing them to his brother Alex, he affirms that he is sure that the woman is a former neighbor of his father’s house in Las Matas, so Luis Miguel does not repair his efforts to meet her.

When questioning her, seized with nerves he ends up confessing to the artist that he was threatened by Luis Rey’s brother and he confessed it was at a time when he heard screams and struggles, when he went and played in the house, Tito opened with the bloodstained shirt 3.

Subsequently, the agency suggests to the now recognized figure of the show, that Marcela’s body could be somewhere within this property, so it raises the possibility of the singer having full access to the place to carry out the investigations.

At this point, Luis Miguel, would have to be aware of all the risks that the methods that the prestigious agency will use to achieve its objective would imply, however, after a talk with his manager, Hugo López, “El Sol” He ends up understanding that the result will not give him the peace he is looking for and, on the contrary, will cause him and his brothers more pain.

The acclaimed plot that arrived at Netflix with the premiere of two chapters on April 18 would end up confirming what would have happened to the mother of “Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri” who disappeared in August 1986, after attending a meeting with his husband, at the address of that Madrid residential area.