between practicality and holistic vision

The beginning of summer is the time of the first Maxibon of the year, and in 2021, to square the appointments for the vaccination campaign; but also, for the majority of students who finish ESO or Baccalaureate, to finish deciding what they want to be when they grow up and what studies they are going to choose to move towards it. Also for, in general, those who aspire to dedicate themselves to computing, programming, development. Even if they are no longer forty and have decided to reinvent themselves.

One of the big bifurcations for this group is whether to enter university to study engineering or to opt for Vocational Training. In the collective imagination, it is often said that VET has a very practical vocation, while Computer Engineering is more general and theoretical, so those of VET tend to land better prepared for the mud from day one. If it can be difficult to give a clear answer about which option is the most indicated, at 18 years old the unknown is the size of the Summit. We have spoken with programmer recruiting professionals to try to make it a little smaller.

Short and long term differences

David Bonilla is the founder of Manfred, the recruiting company acquired in 2020 by the Sngular technology group. He is one of the great national references in this field, and according to him, the great difference between these two routes lies in the different learning that each one of them raises from its base.

“Vocational Training is more oriented towards the practical part, to work, while the university is somewhat more oriented to knowledge, to research. The race gives you a higher level vision that is very useful on many occasions. They even teach you Physics, in case you have to do circuits. In FP they teach more concrete and practical content, more current programming languages ​​… My impression is that the FP has more waist than the university, “he says in reference to the ability to update syllabi and branches of learning with greater speed.

“The university trains engineers, people to potentially be in charge of an entire computer project. They even give you classes in economics. The reality of the market is that there cannot be more people training to be bosses than to be Indians,” continues David. “Then many people leave the race and face a work situation that does not correspond.”

In the 2018-2019 academic year, there were slightly less than twice as many enrolled in the different Professional Training modules of the IT branch (Web Application Development, Multiplatform Application Development, Microinformatics Systems and Networks …) than in Computer Engineering: about 97,000 versus 56,000.

However, for Bonilla, the real debate is another. “In this sector everything is going so fast that this debate is out of date. The underlying debate is that of regulated training vs. non-regulated training,” he says in reference to increasingly common figures, such as MOOCs, bootcamps … “It is what We see now, that’s the current debate. ” As it is not a regulated sector where degrees are required, such as in Medicine or Architecture (that would also be another debate), the labor market usually pays for talent and knowledge, not diplomas.

A good example found it Santiago Cabaleiro, Head of the People Value at Velneo, a Spanish platform for programming business software. A Venezuelan programmer who had not finished his degree in his country arrived at his offices. “We didn’t care. He was a brilliant programmer! A crack, I loved him. I don’t care if someone comes from FP or Engineering, or if they haven’t even finished their degree. What we want is to hire talented people.”

Regarding the differences in the discord between FP and the university, he agrees with Bonilla: “The university comes with a more theoretical base, and the FP with another base more oriented to programming from the beginning. We are little of ‘titulitis’, what Critical is the proven background. We pay a lot of attention to the curiosity and the desire to learn of each one “. In a sector where five years is an eternity in terms of changes in the labor market, in programming languages ​​and in the technological context, thinking about pursuing a professional career without refreshing what was learned in student years is nothing short of an illusion .

Superior Degree: Web Application Development (first year)

1st Degree in Computer Engineering (UPM)

Markup languages ​​and information management systems

Physical and technological foundations of computing

Information systems

Logic

Databases

Discrete mathematics I

Programming

Linear algebra

Development Environments

Programming I

Training and career counseling

Programming II

Human – computer interaction

Calculation

Probabilities and statistics I

Digital systems

Business administration and management

“All the real stars I know have a high dose of self-taught”

As for the regulated route versus the non-regulated route, Santiago considers that “all the authentic cracks that I know have a high dose of self-taught, to learn on their own. That for me is super positive, It shows that you have been curious, you have been able to manage your own learning, you have adapted … We value that very much. Even those who learn not only languages, but methodologies, like Scrum. That adds up to a lot. “With a society that observes teleworking more than ever, having demonstrated a high dose of autonomy and the ability to get work done without needing supervising bosses is a green asterisk on the curriculum.

Another who does not believe in titulitis is Daniel Ramos, co-founder of Corunet, a software development company focused on large companies. “We take academics into account, but it is never decisive. We do not close doors for lack of a degree. What we do require is a high qualification due to the type of clients we have: advanced programming, analysis, etc. But the degree is not decisive It is true that a university student is usually noticed in his base, that he is older, having studied for at least two years more than someone in FP, whose content is usually less but has a very practical orientation. The university has more base “.

In Corunet there are more engineers than FP on staff, but Daniel affirms that he has “good experiences in both cases”, and stresses that “the most important thing is the attitude with which people approach work“. This nuance is a constant in the conversations that from Xataka we have had with the employers or those responsible for hiring that appear in this report: in an environment such as programming, where during the thirty or forty years that a professional career lasts there may be as many changes as there have been from 1980 to today, being able to train continuously is canonical.

“Companies want people who resolve, who enter the company and understand and respect its values. We say that one thing is good people and another is good people, for us the first thing is to be good people. And the crux is in the life experiences that we have had. When we see that a person has sought life, for example being a replenisher or lifeguard in the summer … For us, these signs are interesting in a curriculum. Each person is a world, perhaps someone studied a module because his family could not afford a career, so many years studying, etc. Other times you are too young to choose what to study and you have to reinvent yourself later. We even have people who came from another country, like a guy from Venezuela who didn’t even have the qualification validated, but when we saw that they were good people, with a lot of ability … We put him in the company. We should not pigeonhole anyone because they belong to one thing or another, the important thing is how they solve “, concludes Danie l.

To this unanimous perception so far, in which talent is sought without giving little or no importance to whether it comes from Engineering or FP, is added Isabel Rodríguez, Director of Business Development at Autentia, a software development and methodologies implementation company. agile.

“We choose talent regardless of their academic background. It does not depend so much on whether someone comes from FP or university as on that person’s way of being, on how they approach work. Perhaps it is true that the one who advances faster when it comes to training is the one who comes from the race, but someone from FP with a lot of passion can advance just as fast. University training establishes long-term bases, that makes the head of the programmer solve more complex puzzles. The people of FP have been getting to know the tools of the day to day better, “says the director.

And again, the importance of the context and what is behind the titles or the lack of them. “Someone with honors in the degree may come, but then has done nothing more than study that degree. And then, another person with more discreet grades, but in the meantime made his own applications on his own, has investigated, has been part of other things … That person will always shine“Isabel explains that in interviews they always ask the candidate for what goes beyond academics looking for those signs.

On what itinerary should someone who considers working as a programmer choose, Isabel believes that “you should not be guided by what the market says, but by whether it is something you are capable of spending your whole life learning”. Long-term sustained passion.

“Engineering gives you a more holistic vision, and for someone who likes computing, it is Disneyland. It is where you can learn, see, touch … Everything. It gives you general training in a field. VET on the other hand It gives you a very specific and specialized training. And the current job market does not value the holistic vision, it does not pay for it, “explains Bonilla. “I would recommend any option to my children if it is the one they like, but that they choose it really consciously.”

The FP allows you to work programming from day one, the University establishes much broader bases to do more than program

Specialized academic studies, whether via FP or at the university, can be extended for 2, 3, 5, 7 years. For Santiago, a very short time compared to what an average person will have to dedicate to his work. “Your desire to learn is much more important than what you learn in those years, and more so in a company like ours, where we always say that we hire someone to retire with us. Today less than ever your studies determine your career for the rest of your life. You can make a mistake when choosing what to study, it is not final. The determining factor is the hunger and the restlessness that you have to continue learning “. Constant training until the month before retirement as a perspective for any programmer, wherever they come from.

What if someone wants to dedicate himself to programming but does not contemplate constant training, but rather to anchor himself in what he has learned during academic life? The abyss. “If you stagnate for two years, you stay out of the market,” Isabel concludes. “You might even be settled in on a project, but if that project ends and you’ve stayed there for a while, any other programmer who’s stuck around is going to beat you.”

David sums up the debate between choosing one option or the other with the need to ask why. “In the end, you have to ask yourself why you go to college. To program? To have a very broad vision? The latter is a very cool goal, but then don’t be surprised if there is some mismatch in the job market.”