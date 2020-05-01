In Brazil, the government of Jair Bolsonaro, whose constitution was known long before he took office on January 1, 2019, had a major advantage, the appointment of Sergio Moro, the most famous anti-corruption judge in Brazil, to the post of Minister of Justice and Public Safety. For the ultra-conservative president, this entry into the government of the judge who had launched from March 2014, the investigation into the Lava-Jato (Lavage-Express) case, the largest scandal of bribes ever revealed in Latin America, was his greatest political coup.

More than the liberal Paulo Guedes, the only other named at the head of a “super ministry” of the Economy and Finance, Sergio Moro brought a “moral guarantee” to his government in a country plagued by corruption and impunity . The image of the ambitious ex-judge, admittedly tarnished in June 2019 by the publication by the American media The Intercept of his texts on Telegram messaging, revealing his lack of political neutrality, remained that of a Brazilian hero. Lava-Jato is the affair that shook the entire political class in Brazil, leading to the arrest of more than 200 politicians and crooked businessmen; something that Brazilians do not forget.

Moro, “a lone wolf” who “does not let go of its prey”

Since his appointment, Moro has prided himself on having the ear of the president who gave him “carte blanche”. Following his challenge last summer by The Intercept, Minister Moro had reminded the Senate without fail that he had conducted the investigation “in an ethical manner”; emphasizing the specific framework of the Brazilian judicial system, “it is not unusual for a judge to have conversations with a lawyer, a prosecutor, or the police”.

Within the Bolsonaro government, Moro was no less a lone rider – clever “like a lone wolf”, notes a close adviser in Brasilia – staying at a good distance from the controversies, speaking with calm proof, this voice almost monochord singularly sharp with the vivacity of its reasoning. His intervention in January on a popular television program is said to have upset Bolsonaro. Moro had not ruled out the possibility of his presidential candidacy in 2022. “In his interventions, Sergio Moro also defended only limply the actions of the government, apart from his own,” notes a political scientist of the Foundation. Getulio Vargas.

The man who (still) makes politicians tremble in Brazil

Friday, April 24, he not only slammed the door of the government, he resigned with a roar, accusing Jair Bolsonaro of “political interference” in the management of public security. Sergio Moro is still the man who makes Brazil tremble!

The former anti-corruption judge behind the prosecution of ex-president Lula da Silva accuses Jair Bolsonaro of meddling in the affairs of the police. The clash came when the government had just experienced a political crisis (change of Minister of Health on April 16) and in a tragic context of the management of the Covid-19 epidemic. Moro did not accept the decision “without consistent reason” to fire his right-hand man Mauricio Valeixo, from the post of chief of federal police. As Current Values ​​indicated on Friday, he has been replaced by Alexandre Ramagen. Patron of intelligence (ABIN intelligence agency), he is close to his son Carlos and previously provided security for Jair Bolsonaro. At the police outpost (PF), it would allow access to confidential reports including sensitive files while several of the president’s sons are the target of judicial investigations, notably the elder Flavio, deputy (corruption investigation).

The consequences of the statements of Sergio Moro, the most popular figure in the Bolsonaro government, as confirmed by a Data Folha poll in December 2019, will not be only political. The financial markets stalled on Friday; with a stock market fall of 5% and a rise in the dollar to 2.5%.

Paulo Guedes, alongside Bolsonaro

A sign of a government under tension, Jair Bolsonaro very quickly appeared on Friday afternoon surrounded by his ministers. They were gathered around him in close ranks, without any respect for the Covid-19 epidemic distancing rules. All the observers underlined the presence of Paulo Guedes posing him, very far from the president. The Minister of the Economy was also the only one who appeared masked. An image was immediately interpreted as “ominous” especially as “Paulo” as they call it in Brazil, would be less in line with the government’s new economic options. Ultra-liberal, the economist said of the “Chicago school” was not in favor of a recovery plan using public investment. Many experts announced the departure but Monday, April 27, the Minister of Economy appeared on television next to President Jair Bolsonaro to calm rumors.

No dismissal in sight, but a “big risk”

On the eve of this morning intervention, the expert Thiago de Aragão was right: “I do not think at all that Paulo Guedes will announce his departure, at least not in the coming days. Bolsonaro will do everything not to lose the second pillar of his government. Paulo Guedes’s immediate problem is rather the 180 degree change in management of the economy. This is a problem that can go wrong in the longer term. “

“This weekend we were consulted by investors, and we told them that Minister Guedes would stay. Our analysis is a more important reconciliation on the economic directions to come ”, supplemented this Monday April 27 Lucas de Aragão, his brother, also expert at Arko Advice.

According to Epoca magazine, the petition for the dismissal of President Jair Bolsonaro has “already reached more than a million signatures”. But there is a long way to go … “Regarding impeachment, the probability is very low. President Jair Bolsonaro remains relatively popular, with around 30 to 40% of the population who strongly support him. Apart from the sounds of pots and pans in the windows, popular protest movements do not exist, unlike the eruptive social context with the dismissal of Dilma Rousseff. Without popular pressure, the parliament will not risk the initiation of this procedure, “further analyzes Thiago de Aragão.

Ravages of Covid-19 and protest fever?

In the current context of the Covid-19 health crisis, which is severely affecting the first economy in South America, populated by 210 million inhabitants and whose President Bolsonaro has long downplayed the importance of the virus calling it a “flu”, the protest fever could quickly escalate, however.

According to a survey by Veja magazine, 67% of Brazilians questioned following the shattering departure of Sergio Moro, believe that the consequences will be “negative” for the government. “While the country has to face the pandemic, Bolsonaro continues to be on another agenda and is looking for new targets”, underlines the writer Sergio Abranches who participated this Monday, April 27 in a debate organized by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) with in particular political scientist Carlos Pereira (FGV). Brazil has crossed the 4,000 mark this weekend but, according to several observers, these figures could be far below reality. Confirmed cases (60,000 people) could be 15 times higher. The Covid-19 epidemic has spread to several states with outbreaks in cities (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Manaus, etc.).

Favorable opinion of the Supreme Court for the opening of an investigation

Late on the night of April 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of an investigation against the president. Judge Celso de Mello has authorized the STF to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro with a broad spectrum of investigations. According to the Attorney General, if “interference” were proven as well as attempts to influence police investigations, the charges against the president could then be “obstruction of justice, corruption, coercion and fraud identity ”, based on Moro’s accusations. He must first provide proof of his words or he will be prosecuted for defamation.

“Bolsonaro should beware. If Moro has made such heavy accusations in his very structured speech, it is because he has evidence of what he claims. The President has forgotten who he is. Sergio Moro is a judge and those who do not let go of his prey. This is a combative that has never given up otherwise Lava-Jato would have been an investigation quickly buried in a country like Brazil, drowned in impunity and patronage, “said a politician close to the government won over by discouragement. “But the investigation against Bolsonaro following Sergio Moro’s declarations if it is effective can only be a long process,” said Thiago de Aragão. Another political analyst at the Getulio Vargas Foundation said, “Neither should we underestimate Bolsonaro, who has a solid support base, but his political future is likely to be very complicated.”

In Brasilia, the president of the chamber of deputies, Rodrigo Maia, avoided any frontal attack. At the congress, the deputies of the center will play with all their weight as they had done under the Temer government. “Too many compromises for a President who has claimed to be above the system and wants to maintain the course of his politics by strong measures to satisfy his electoral base, is an impossible bet,” notes a political adviser. “His base in Congress is not solid. The President runs the risk of being dismissed. Its fate largely depends on its popularity, which should not be eroded any further, “said a senior adviser linked to the Ministry of the Economy.

Jair Bolsonaro rejected the accusations made by Sergio Moro in an improvised and disjointed speech Friday. He wants to place Minister of Justice Jorge Oliveira, still a friend of his sons, who was chief of staff to Eduardo Bolsonaro. ” So what ? Tweeted the annoyed Brazilian president. A letter signed by a group of former chiefs of public security, indignant at his decision to dismiss Valeixo without real reason, was sent to him on April 27. In addition, the Bolsonaro clan’s legal problems will not be resolved in the coming days; on the contrary, in addition to Flavio, Carlos is under investigation for corruption, and a militia funding link if found would further weaken the government.

Sergio Moro responded vehemently to President Bolsonaro’s attacks on social media: “Protecting the federal police from political interference is an institutional issue, the rule of law, not a personal matter. Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso called on Jair Bolsonaro to resign as he had suggested to former President Dilma Rousseff (Workers’ Party) before the impeachment procedure was announced in 2016.

In Brazil, we wonder if Sergio Moro, Lula’s downfaller, will be the man who will make Bolsonaro falter? Some without denying his skills, denounce his game “calculator”. In Brasilia, many politicians would not be dissatisfied with Lava-Jato or even losing its effectiveness.

But the discontent of the Brazilians, far from the political turmoil is first of all that which arouses the management of the health crisis of the Covid-19. The gravity of the epidemic could very quickly move the political cursor, especially since in this crisis, Jair Bolsonaro did not stop criticizing the actions carried out by the governors. Monday April 27, Paul Guedes, accompanied by President Bolsonaro, assured that “the whole world is looking at Brazil and welcomes the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic”; won by the epidemic of denial.

