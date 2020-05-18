Football is between life and death. Between the life and death of his fans. It tries to realign itself to offer distraction while the planet continues to bury its dead because of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the ball rolled back in Germany in a way it hadn’t seen yet since the world folded in front of the covid-19. It didn’t look like football. Not even for those on the field. There was nobody in the crowd. It felt like an unprecedented void. And on TV, I confess that it was strange to expect good plays and goals, in addition to a little joy, in the midst of this disease and terrible scenes that do not leave our head.

Do we have the right to have fun and cheer on football as long as the death virus is not controlled or fought like so many others that appeared in humanity before it?

For a few moments in the Bundesliga matches, I didn’t think so. This will be a common question from now on to our feelings, when other European championships will be resumed, such as Italian, Spanish and trendy English, until arriving in Brazil, first the State and then the Brasileirão 2020.

I fear that football itself is between life and death if it starts out of its time, ahead of time, out of step with the rest of the world. I fear that people will look at the moves, and all the movement of their characters’ ballet on the field, as something negative, without purpose these days. That would put the most popular sport in the world, and also the most passionate, against the wall.

Because it is not enough for TV to show, athletes accept to play and everyone involved in the match to do their part if the big player is not prepared and in the end, the fan. Without him, there is no football. It is what he plays for, although some people think not.

In the coming weeks, football will be played in countries that have suffered a lot and still suffer from the pandemic. I refer to two of them: Italy and Spain. They are people who love football, but who are anesthetized with so many deaths and suffering. I fear that the need to resume sport in those places will have the opposite effect to your intention. Unless the only intention is financial, which is legitimate and important for the return of life after the peak of the disease, but which can arouse wrong feelings.

Brazil will enter this same situation soon. Unlike Europe, the country is experiencing an administrative mess as it has not been seen for a long time. And each one goes his own way in football.

Here, the resumption will take place due to financial issues of clubs and professionals who depend on football. There are a lot of people who live in the sport. Without games, there is no salary. Football is not yet in the essential services defended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, such as manicurists and barbers. But there is a strong interest in his return for the clubs, which spend the saucer without money from the television quotas, ticket offices and the sale of branded products.

I fear once again that this “forced bar” for Brazilian football to return, for purely economic reasons, will hinder more than help in this moment of uncertainty with the disease. I fear that people who like football are not fully prepared for its resumption as a means of entertainment and dispute, because at that moment it seems that winning or losing matters little.

And having fun doesn’t suit the situation. Football cannot lose its grace, grandeur and the love of its forged followers in the last 100 years. I fear that his return ahead of time will cause the opposite feeling to what is expected. Football cannot be evaluated only as an economic means. He’s more than that.

