For Camacho, Corinthians midfielder, quarantine is not being easy. The player, used to Fiel shouting in the Arena, now has to spend the day watching television. But, of course, while doing your physical training.

“There are a lot of things that we miss about the routine. Going out on the street, going out with the family, going to the mall, doing anything. But what I miss most is the adrenaline of playing at home with the fans in the crowded stadium. “says Camacho. However, the midfielder considers that this reality of matches with open gates is still far from happening.

Camacho hopes the situation will return to normal for Corinthians.

And to keep his body and head up and running, Timão’s player has always been training and taking advantage of this rare moment when he is constantly at home to be able to enjoy the family and see some series.

“The building’s gym is getting open, so I can train. After lunch I stay with the children, I have two small children. So, it is waiting for the day to pass: see series, movies and that’s it”, reports Camacho. And, jokingly, the player says that this quarantine is being more difficult than winning the 2017 Brazilian Championship by Corinthians. “Even more with two young children here at home, the rush is difficult. The quarantine is much more difficult for sure,” he adds.

This is the reality of all players currently in Brazil. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all championships were stopped. In the case of Corinthians, the state was paused in the eleventh round, on the eve of the classic against Palmeiras.

Timão was in a delicate situation in the Championship. Before the suspension, the current three-time champion from São Paulo was in third place in Group D, that is, outside the classification zone, with five points less for second-placed Guarani and with only two rounds to the end of this phase.

Sports Gazette

