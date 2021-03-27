Between greed for profitability and bubble alarms

Related news

Investors face in this post-pandemic stage markets rarefied by the barrage of monetary and fiscal stimuli deployed by central banks and governments. Warning signs that indicate titration bubbles There are more and more, but the prices of many assets continue to dance to the sound of the liquidity hose. And nobody wants to miss it.

This has been one of the main conclusions of the ‘Investment Trends’ table held in the concluding session of the Symposium of the Observatory of Finance. Within the meeting organized by Invertia on its first anniversary within EL ESPAÑOL, the portal’s regular collaborators have exchanged their views on the situation of the financial markets and their immediate future.

Observatorio de las Finanzas / 13. Round table. Investment trends

“The markets are moved by greed and fear,” he said. Eduardo Bolinches, an analyst at Invertia, to point out that “this greed to see that everyone is winning while the money parked in the checking account gains nothing or loses” is what is behind the latest valuation escalations. Especially in cases like the vertiginous revaluation of bitcoin.

“The bubble of bubbles”

For Vicente Varo, Director of Content, Communication and Community Management at Finect, “it is very difficult to know how far the rise will go on Wall Street, because we do not know how long it will give liquidity.” In direct allusion to the until now unusual injection of capital from central banks, has pointed out that “when you open the tap, the water moves.” And, from their point of view, there is a flurry in the direction of equity markets.

With this scenario, Alberto Roldan, partner of Divacons-Alphavalue, has indicated that “we are human and we extrapolate past returns to the current situation”, which has led to the debate on possible valuation bubbles or, on the contrary, the undervaluation of other businesses or assets more penalized by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Roldán has been blunt in pointing out that “The bags are like a balloon that does not fit an iota more air”. And he has shared that the valuations achieved by “bonds, the dollar and many currencies” are also difficult to sustain over time.

Along the same lines of discourse, Bolinches has stressed that “the bond market is a bubble, the bubble of bubbles. “In his opinion,” the alarm has been raised, it is sounding, but we do not see the smoke, “which makes money continue to flow into the markets. So much so that it has warned that” in the same way that you go up fast, the faster you go down. “

How better than when

Added to this, in Varo’s opinion, is the fact that “there are investors who believe that the abuse of monetary policies it devalues ​​”traditional assets, which from his point of view has contributed to spurring the acceleration of bitcoin. And even with these, the valuation of the reigning cryptocurrency and its trading volume” represents very little in the market as a whole “, has pointed out.

The Divacons-Alphavalue partner has pointed out, paraphrasing John Hussman, that “the question is not when the bubble will burst, but in inferring the cycle. “Against this, Roldán has pointed out that” investors have been holding onto the promise of Alan Greenspan for two decades, “former president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) between 1987 and 2006. His famous “I will be there to rescue the markets” it continues to fuel the greed of many in a quest for forced profitability against lows.