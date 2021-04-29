Between frustration and pride with Star Wars

Ewan McGregor, who has played Obi-Wan Kenobi for so many years, took it out and shared his feelings about the Star Wars movies.

Ewan McGregor is more current than ever as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor is already filming the series based on the character and has taken the moment to confess about how different this experience has been from filming the prequels of Star wars.

The interpreter came to the vision of George Lucas more than 22 years ago. He was chosen to embody the legendary Jedi Master from the Episode I: The Phantom Menace. However, something made the experience traumatic.

The great contrast

The three films of the saga in which he participated were revolutionary in the cinema. For the first time it was used so much CGI, blue screens and virtual backgrounds in history. However, this made McGregor uncomfortable.

He felt a disconnect with what he was doing and he made it very clear in his own words.

Because George (Lucas) loves technology and he loves to get into it. I wanted more and more control over what we see in the background. With Revenge of the Sith, the physical sets and backgrounds had been almost entirely replaced by blue screens. After three or four months of that, it gets really tedious, especially when the scenes are… I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There is nothing to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there is no environment there. It was quite difficult to do.

These statements were obtained exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. With this medium, the actor also compared those moments with those he lives today on the set of the series of Disney +. It shows a great contrast.

That won’t be a problem on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s set, where, as creator Jon Favreau started in The Mandalorian in a process called StageCraft they “project the virtual backgrounds onto this huge LED screen. You are in a desert, you are standing in the middle of a desert. If you are in the snow, you are surrounded by snow. And if you are in the cockpit of a starfighter, you are in space. It will feel much more real. “

On the other hand, the celebrity was asked if a young man would be seen Luke Skywalker in the production in process, to which he replied that “that is very possible, I do not know.”

Would the next title in the galactic franchise see the icon’s presence?

The show will be directed by Deborah Chow, who already led the study in two episodes of The Mandalorian.