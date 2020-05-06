Chinandega is a hot land, where the temperature can easily cross 40 degrees centigrade. But now the population no longer cares so much about heat, but rather about Covid-19. The stories of the cases are heard in the neighborhoods, but no voice from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has explained what is happening in that city.

The city continues its normal movement: stores open, vendors announcing their best promotions, people coming and going. But a symptom that alerts that not everything is normal, people’s faces. Most, covered with masks of multiple shapes, colors and textures. They use them, even if they don’t go far from home: for sale, running errands, at the bank.

In this city, according to the most recent census of 2005, more than 120 thousand people live. One of them is Ernesto Artola, who on Monday lined the door of his house with transparent plastic, where a small sale works. He measures the plastic, puts it on, removes it again, holds it in one hand, while telling another person to help him. Finally, after so many details, cut out a box in the center, fixing it on the metal frame that has a small door in the middle. Through this gap they will dispatch the products that they come to buy, protected by the plastic against the Covid-19.

Artola’s comments are like most of the Chinandegans with whom LA PRENSA spoke. They have heard rumors that the virus is already among them, but “there is no official version and that makes us be much more careful,” he explains. So far, the Ministry of Health has recorded 16 cases of Covid-19, the last one was announced on Tuesday. From that official count, five people have died. However, unofficial sources have assured that the cases are many more and there are at least two deaths that have not been registered by the Minsa.

An unofficial source confirmed to this newspaper that in the Spain hospital in Chinandega, there are cases of Covid-19, but the figure is not known exactly.

Main entrance of the Spain hospital, in Chinandega. A source confirmed to this newspaper that there are more positive cases of Covid-19.

“Today we have felt that the situation has entered a moment of upward failure and this is affecting us, it is directly affecting us. Now, we can take some kind of measures like this -and points to the lining of his gate- to mitigate what this disease can do, “says Artola.

Specialists point out that the contagion curve in the country is on the rise, and that is not a completely unknown scenario for the Nicaraguan authorities, since this had been warned by several specialists. Independent epidemiologists pointed out that May was a crucial month, and if social distancing measures were not taken, the impact of the virus in the country could be very strong.

Regime continues with its parties

The most unlikely of the case is that the Ortega regime does not give up in its attempt to show normality. In a city where fear is spreading from Covid-19 infections, the Nicaraguan Institute of Culture and the Mayor’s Office presented a program of activities for “Cultural Folkloric Festivals of the Mantudos of the city of Chinandega”.

The activities started this Tuesday, May 5 and will end on May 17. There will be a procession, a parade of 300 mantudos, a queen and the Greater Devil will be chosen, in addition to the entrance of the image of San Pascual Peregrino. Festivities that involve crowds, which, in turn, increase the spread and spread of the virus.

When the World Health Organization (WHO) had already decreed the Covid-19 pandemic, the regime continued to receive tourists in Corinth, Chinandega, waiting for them with children dressed in folk costumes and gifts in their hands. Dance groups dedicated presentations to them, while the official media rushed to record images that would stand out as the dynamism of tourism in the country, especially because foreigners visited León and Chinandega.

Fear in Chinandega

In Chinandega there is fear, there is anxiety about not knowing what is happening. Videos of people clad in white suits at the cemetery have been leaked. One of the relatives of the victims assured this newspaper, that one of the confirmed cases with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 was buried in the new Portal de Luz cemetery, and the Ministry of Health (Minsa), took over the entire process. A neighbor of another alleged victim of Covid-19, in another neighborhood of Chinandega, said that an ambulance and a Minsa van had arrived on different days at the citizen’s house. They don’t know if he actually died of Covid-19.

Maintaining a minimum space of one meter away is one of the measures that not all Chinandegans apply to the Covid-19.

LAPRENSA / JADER FLORES

Of all the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, perhaps the most difficult to apply in Chinandega is the distance between people. This Monday the line in one of the bank branches showed citizens with their masks but without keeping the distance established by international organizations between 1.5 and 2 meters.

There is no health restriction, in fact, there has never been an official one. The authorities did not do it even when the world began to close its borders to prevent the virus from jumping from city to city, from country to country. Now the virus is in Nicaragua and it is not known if it is here to stay.