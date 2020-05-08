Fernando Villalona celebrates his 65th birthday this Thursday by putting his right foot on the stage of older adults, holding the hands of God, in a stable family environment, settled as a pampered artist and far from Route 666 of the path of vices that almost leads to human ruin.

“It is better to start badly and end well, than to start well and end badly,” El Mayimbe commented this Thursday in a post on Instagram in which he celebrates life.

“I will celebrate with you all this special day that the Lord made for me and used my parents to bring me into the world and fulfill a mission, a mission that has already been almost 50 years uninterrupted with ups and downs but as a friend over there says “it is better to start badly and end well, than to start well and end badly”.

+ 25 years of being clean

Villalona has 25 years clean of drugs and without consuming alcohol, poisoned candies in which he spent, it is said, about 50 million pesos.

Also to lose an apartment, a house, various vehicles, opportunities, land and other properties, as well as his own family, which he eventually recovered.

It also affected his artistic career. If it had been clean, it would have produced and sung better, in addition to signing more favorable contracts with the labels that were always behind his talent, as journalist Fausto Polanco published in his book “Merengueros”.

Between 1985 and 1995 Villalona regularly spent eight thousand pesos every other day on drugs.

From 1976, which was when he started constantly in this vice, until 1984, he does not remember how much he spent, but he recognized that almost everything he earned went to drugs.

It was a time when he won all the awards, he performed on the biggest stages of the country, New York and other places, in addition to covering the charts with titles like “La hamaquita”, “Compañera”, “Feliz Cumbé” , “Talk to me about my life”, “Tobacco and rum”, “Jealousy”, “I love you too much”, “I am Dominican”, “Sleepwalker”, “Dance on the street”, “I know I lost you” …

Nando, As he was told in his native Loma de Cabrera, where he was born on May 7, 1955, he was unstoppable in his rise to popularity since he obtained a fifth place in the 1971 Voice Festival and was a star of Los Hijos del Rey.

+ A key day

December 14, 1995 is the official date of his release from drugs. 25 years ago!

“I am a human being and I have had the opportunity to be wrong and the times that I have done it I did not hide it from anyone; when I have had to ask for forgiveness I have asked for it and when I have had to say sorry, I have done it; I have a fear of failing the Lord with those who share this Earth with me, “I would say to Listin Diario years later.

Entrepreneur Antonio Espaillat was a key person in that human transition towards spiritual renewal. The owner of the Jet Set nightclub thanks him for establishing himself as his usual home and established a tradition of presentations every Monday, a support that helped him recover his long-awaited American visa.

“The American consuls told me over and over that until I was clean of drugs they were not going to give me a visa, and I needed it. I couldn’t play in New York, where so many Dominicans wanted to see me. It was when I said to myself that I should get out of this. One day I called Espaillat and told him that I had decided to intern. We looked for Dr. César Mella and he assisted me by going to the Medical Center of the Universidad Central del Este (UCE), ”said Villalona a decade ago.

“El Mayimbe” remained internal for a long time. They wouldn’t let him hang out with anyone. There were strict measures to be followed and he agreed. He came out of rehabilitation, but under Mella’s eyes, he refers to “Merengueros”.

The artist revealed that after leaving rehab, someone brought him drugs. “He was a Dominican journalist residing in New York, and I said to him: -What a barbarian you are. You are not ashamed to give me that when you well know that I already stopped using drugs. Maybe he did it for good, to test me, to see if it was true that I had left him. ”

+ A bad day

On one occasion “El Mayimbe” succumbed to tears, but did not change his behavior. In October 1994, two years after meeting Espaillat, Villalona entertained a Jet Set dance in terrible condition. It was somewhat depressing and embarrassing.

-Hear me what I’m going to tell you, you don’t come back to this place until you clean yourself, Espaillat said in an energetic voice. The artist only managed to lower his gaze and leave.

This time he could not find a Mercedes Benz to take him home as Espaillat used to do when the party was over, nor a helping hand to give him the usual advice he always ignored.

To the businessman’s surprise, in November of that same year, Fernando called him and told him that he was going to go to hospital to detoxify from drugs, this time keeping his word, until today.

For 25 years he has taken an extraordinary turn in his life. Who was going to say it: he singing to the Lord Jesus, as he put it in a Christian album that he presented a few years ago and from which more was known “A new man”, proud of being Dominican.

“I am very happy to have been born in this beautiful land full of men and women with values ​​dedicated to a cause,” he said Thursday in his Instagram post.

