between economic recovery and fear of inflation

Rises in European stocks with attention to macro

The main European stock exchanges start the session on Monday higher. The Dax rose 0.44%, the Cac 40, 0.22%; the FTSE 100, 0.33% and the Mib, 1.10%. The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied 0.65%.

This week again the two opposing forces that have been conditioning the behavior of Western stock markets in recent times will come into play again. On the positive side of the balance, the increasingly better expectations about the European and American economic recovery, in relation to the vaccination process against Covid-19.

On Friday, preliminary readings for the month of May of the leading indices of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, known as PMIs, showed how the economies of the eurozone, the United Kingdom and the United States are expanding at rates record monthly rates, rates that are increasing as the different authorities begin to lift the restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic.

Consulting firm IHS Markit published on Friday that the Composite Purchasing Managers Index of the Euro Zone, the Composite PMI, rose in its preliminary reading in May to 56.9 points from 53.8 points in April, exceeding 54, 8 points expected by analysts and reaching its highest level in the last 39 months. Any reading above 50 points suggests an expansion of activity and, below that level, a contraction of it.

For its part, the manufacturing PMI of the Euro Zone in May, also according to its preliminary reading, stood at 62.8 points compared to 62.9 points in April, which is its lowest reading in two months. Analysts had expected a somewhat lower reading of 62.5 points. In turn, the production sub-index fell in its preliminary reading in May to 61.9 points from 63.2 in April, which is its lowest level in three months.

The Euro Zone services PMI, in its preliminary reading for May, rose to 55.1 points from 50.5 points in April, which is its highest level in 35 months. The analyst consensus expected a lower reading of 52.2 points.

By country, it stands out that the German manufacturing PMI, in its preliminary reading for May, fell to 64.0 points from 66.2 points in the previous month, reaching its lowest level in 3 months.

On the negative side of the balance, Link Securities analysts point out that “the“ panic ”that inflation generates in investors continues, not so much because of its impact on economic growth, which, however, can also end being very harmful -inflation functions as one more “tax” for consumers-, but due to the fact that it can provoke the advance of the process of withdrawal of monetary stimuli by the main central banks ”.

These experts consider that it is “unlikely that the ECB will announce anything in this regard in the coming months, we are not so sure that it will be the same with the Federal Reserve (Fed) since, as the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), within it there are already members who want to choose to start reviewing the current monetary policies of the institution.

In addition, the stock markets are facing a fairly intense macro agenda this week, especially the publication on Friday in the US of the consumer price index for the month of April, the well-known PCE, which is the price variable most followed by the Fed. The year-on-year growth rate of this variable is expected to have rebounded to 3.5% in April from 2.3% in March, and that of its underlying has risen to 3.0% from March 1 , 8% of the previous month.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,219 greenbacks.

In a speech during the Eurogroup finance ministers meeting, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, said that she believes that the Eurozone is undergoing an economic recovery, but that, given the uncertainty, policies accommodative monetary measures will continue to be necessary in the coming months. Likewise, Lagarde indicated that the Eurozone will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and that the increase in inflation this year is temporary, due to the circumstances of 2021 and that the ECB could tolerate a temporary high level of inflation.

In addition, Lagarde stressed that, at its next meeting, the ECB will review its funding requirements and include a prediction. The president argued that the ECB’s support should continue well into the economic recovery process. On the other hand, Lagarde said it is early to discuss the long-term problems facing the Euro Zone, but that the ECB will maintain the most favorable financing circumstances possible. Additionally, Lagarde highlighted that the increase in bond yields in the Eurozone is being carefully monitored by the ECB.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 1.16% to $ 67.10 per barrel, while the US West Texas added 1.18% to $ 64.33.

In Asia, and after a new warning by the Chinese authorities in order to “reduce speculation”, the prices of the main mineral raw materials have been under pressure, which has also put downward pressure on the stock markets in the region to companies in the sector.

Furthermore, in these markets the correction in the cryptocurrency markets has continued, with investors again reducing some of their riskier positions. For the rest, it should be noted that, as has been customary lately, investors in the main European markets will be very aware of what the futures of the main Wall Street stock indices do, which will again set the pace for these markets, at least until today’s session on the US stock market.

Futures anticipate advances on the other side of the Atlantic, after Wall Street dismissed a volatile week on Friday with little change marked by fears of rising prices in the United States and the possibility that the Federal Reserve initiates its withdrawal prematurely. stimuli, despite the fact that their minutes reassured the market.

In the last five sessions, the Dow Jones fell 0.5% and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.4%, in both cases lengthening the losses of the previous week, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rebounded a slight 0.3 %, breaking a losing streak that lasted a month.

The start of the week was negative, still dominated by inflation data for April that have generated fear of rising prices in the US, to the point that Tuesday was the worst session since February due to sales. massive stocks amid great volatility.

The waters calmed down on Wednesday, when the market read the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which show that most of its officials remain convinced that the rebound in prices will be temporary.