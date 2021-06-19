between despair and agony

Lebanon was once called the Switzerland of the Middle East because of its prosperity and its importance as the region’s financial center par excellence. With just 10.4 thousand square kilometers of surface, it was, since its independence in 1943, a melting pot where Christians, Muslims and Druze of different orientations coexisted, who, in addition, had as a distinctive feature within their national culture a Franco-Arab essence that they It gave a cosmopolitan touch elegantly combined with the flavors, smells and rhythms of the Arab East with all its unique charm.

This glamor did not last long for Lebanon. Inter-ethnic conflicts, religious differences and the settlement of the PLO on its soil from 1970 led to a bloody civil war that raged between 1975 and 1990. They were fifteen years of destruction and chaos in which multiple external agents participated: forces Syrian and Israeli military, US Marines, UN contingents and French brigades. The daily terrorist attacks, the suffering of civilians and the destruction of urban centers left Lebanon in ruins. And although a fragile peace was finally restored through the Taif Accords with Saudi Arabia’s mediation, in 1990 Lebanon has failed to regain a minimum of stability despite the sporadic appearance of rearing its head.

Today things have returned to a critical point. Two days ago a general strike called by the General Labor Confederation was registered in the country, in which citizens belonging to the public and private sectors participated. Shops, banks and even government offices closed their doors while protesters blocked various roads, including those leading to the Beirut airport. The claim has to do with the deplorable economic conditions that prevail and which are reflected in the brutal collapse of the value of the Lebanese pound, low wages and high prices of basic necessities and gasoline. In fact, motorists line up for hours to refuel.

France, as a colonial power that maintained its presence in Lebanon between the two world wars, has launched an international donation campaign of food, medicine and medical equipment with the expectation that about 20 developed nations will contribute to it.

There is no doubt that the current ills afflicting Lebanon are diverse. In addition to the proverbial inefficiency and corruption of its political class and its oligarchy, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the catastrophe recorded last August, when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse exploded and devastated the port of Beirut as a massive earthquake would have done. This fact, with its wealth of pain and death, was the last straw for the failing economy of this small country, which, moreover, has been without a functional government since August.

The designated prime minister, Saad Hariri, nominated for the post at that time, has not won support from the presidency for the formation of the cabinet, so that, to this day, there is no firm leadership in charge capable of taking the steps. public policy decisions necessary to alleviate the situation. The World Bank recently described the Lebanese financial and economic crisis as one of the worst in 150 years.

In the now legendary lawsuit between families and clans vying for power, the disruptive presence of Hezbollah stands out, constituting an armed force with greater power even than the Lebanese national army itself, and representing the Shiite Muslim power in Lebanon. Hezbollah, likewise, functions de facto as an armed wing in the service of Iran, which uses Lebanon as a springboard in the service of its regional expansion needs. And the other element that has undoubtedly complicated things more is the magnitude of the conglomerate of Syrian refugees who today are on Lebanese soil. About a million of them have been added to the local population that requires work, housing, food and various services. Thus, the national situation amounts to a painful impasse that only with decisive international aid could it perhaps be averted.