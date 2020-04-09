The boys demand activities and attention all day. It is characteristic of their condition. And the obligatory isolation increased their requests, which due to that restriction can no longer be answered with the outside. And in the children’s homes This was fostered in a coexistence with an average of 20 children and adolescents per place. The plaza, the school, the friends, the family with whom he is in the process of being reunited were suspended. Thus, the conjuncture requires imagination in a coexistence with economic problems.

“Boys stay at home like any other, but quarantine in a home is different. We put a lot of punch into everything recreational and we continue working on the restitution of boys but with the potential that we have at home because we no longer have outside resources, “he tells Infobae Priscila Garritano Domizi, director of the María del Rosario de San Nicolás home in the city of Buenos Aires, where children and adolescents from 6 to 20 years old live.

But the managers of the homes also think about how to cross the quarantine from the economic point of view: the expenses increased and the resources were not enough. The government of the city of Buenos Aires granted a special budget item that has not yet been collected and that has established that it will be a one-time event. Because of this situation, those who work with households carry out a collection to raise funds for essential items.

In the city of Buenos Aires there are about 700 children and adolescents who live in 35 homes. They are there by judicial decision in the event of the violation of any of their rights. There are cases of physical violence, abandonment or families that cannot take charge. They are from newborns to 20 years old and go to school, do activities and therapy and work on re-bonding with their families.

From open-door homes, the coronavirus health emergency transformed them into closed ones. Everything is done inside. From activities to links with other people, such as therapists, teachers and families, who are now through video calls. The decision was to take steps to prevent the virus from reaching homes. “The boys are sometimes bored, then they get excited. You have to invent all the time. You study a lot because schools send homework, “he says. Norberto Kohen, institutional secretary of the civil association “La Casona de los Barriletes” that has two homes in the city of Buenos Aires and member of “Hogares en red”, a civil entity that brings together 22 civil associations and foundations that are in charge of homes. Kohen says that they have no cases of coronavirus and that there were two false alarms.

“Special Thursdays” with typical foods from different countries, photography contest, kitchen recipes, literary workshops for the greatest. Those are some of the activities that take place in the María del Rosario home. “We put a lot of punch into everything recreational and we organize ourselves so that every day is not the same. We have a blackboard where we put what we are going to do in the day and the boys participate in the design of the activities. It is quite a challenge because we have boys from a very wide age range that goes from 7 to 20 years old ”, Garritano says.

“One of the biggest challenges is being able to make them understand what is going on. That it is not a household plot not to let them out, but this is happening to a 70-year-old from Norway and a 10-year-old boy in the Philippines. With this, for example, it is an opportunity to talk about the world and we start making typical food from a country on Thursdays, ”explains the director of the home, saying that an important part of the time is to help the children with the tasks that they send from schools.

Although the boys are institutionalized, they have a life on the outside. They go to school, do activities, go out with the older friends, go to the plaza and do therapy to deal with the life situation that brought them home. But all that was cut off.

“Suddenly the world was closed and for us the outside is delicious because the boys at some point are going to leave the home and their reality is going to be the outside and we work a lot in reconnecting with the outside,” says Garritano. Links with other people are maintained through cell phones or video calls. “Some boys and girls who didn’t want to go to therapy before say they miss them,” says the director.

In the city of Buenos Aires there is the figure of the affective referent. It is a person who, after going through a course, can sponsor a boy or girl who lives in homes and act as a support, share a moment and even spend weekends together. About 30 boys with emotional references were authorized to pass the quarantine in their homes.

“It is a lot of work and sometimes it gets distressing. At some point the boys get tired and are on autopilot and think it is a vacation. There are also problems of coexistence that are enhanced because they are many. But they have been doing very well. We have a team of psychologists and psychiatrists who accompany them. The boys are not familiar, they have different stories, of pain. But we work to make them feel at home, that they feel cared for and friends, “says Garritano.

María García Morabito She is the coordinator of the Commission for the Follow-up of the Institutional Treatment of Children and Adolescents of the Office of the Ombudsman, a body that controls households. “The activities in this particular context are done inside the home and each one articulates the activities with the volunteers. It depends a lot on the situation of each home and the resources it has. Also of the ages of the boys. Until now we had no alerts or reports of conflict situations, “summarizes the current situation García Morabito a Infobae.

Where the situation is critical is in the economic part. The health emergency is also financial and households are demanding more resources to face this moment. The households are run by civil organizations and foundations that make agreements with the city government and receive a subsidy to cover household expenses and wages.

“We were asking for a special emergency fund for the staff and for hygiene and cleaning items,” explains Kohen and details the situation. Many employees stopped going to work because they are a risk group and others are paid a car to prevent them from taking public transport – some come from afar – and thus avoid exposure to the virus. “The homes became airtight, except for the own personnel nobody enters. Suppliers leave things at the door, communication is virtual with control agencies, everything that can be done online or by phone is done ”, he describes.

“Another issue is that we increase cleaning because the boys are there all day and because this is the way to do it due to hygiene measures. We also ask that the food be beefed up. They send five liters of bleach irregularly but it is used in a single day. And they sent more food but sometimes with quality problems, “says Kohen.

Last week the government approved a special item of between 45 and 95 thousand pesos for each household -depending on the number of children- to face the emergency. “The payment has not yet been made and they intend it to be one-time. We ask that it be repeated every 15 days while the quarantine lasts, “ Kohen explains. To this is added that just on Monday the monthly monthly subsidy paid by households was paid. “Dialogue with the authorities has improved, but the level of responsibility that organizations have has not yet been fully understood and supported”Kohen says.

The claim for the funds had a court case. Public defenders Carolina Paladini and Atilio Álvarez They asked for a special departure for homes in the emergency. A civil judge made the request and ordered that “all necessary actions be arbitrated to guarantee the continuity of comprehensive assistance for children and adolescents” housed in coexistence and therapeutic homes.

– And with what resources do you face the day to day? – He asked Infobae to Kohen.

– Every home sees how it solves it. Some took out loans, in others the directors pay things out of pocket. We know that it is a situation that overflowed everyone, but we have the pressure to work with children and that causes us more concern.

Due to economic constraints, the Institutional Treatment Monitoring Commission launched a campaign to raise money so that households can buy essential supplies and that will be distributed through the Household Network. They have already collected 150 thousand pesos. To make a donation, you can request the bank details to the mail ayuda@mensajerosdelapaz.org.ar.