Between bubbles and soaked, Yanet García shows her charms | Instagram

The famous and beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again warmed the spirits of his millions of followers, this after a photo that was shared on his OnlyFans account went viral.

Showing off her perfect figure and her most beautiful charms, the pretty ex conductive of the Televisa program Hoy, Yanet García, raised the spirits of his millions of admirers on social networks by filtering a spicy photograph in which he posed from the bathtub.

In this photograph you can only appreciate her enormous posterior charms while she wears a rather small t9ng9 in black and lets them look very wet.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCIA.

Yanet’s publication was shared in a fan account that is dedicated to publishing content about her and without a doubt this was a success, managing to stir up users on this social network, drawing compliments from men and women who have her as an example and motivation in your fitness life.

It should be noted that currently, García is trying his luck with this private account on the Onlyfans platform, where he shares exclusive material with a higher tone than in his open social networks, however, this has not meant that he abandons his loyal fans, leaving the occasional wink like this flirty postcard.

The truth is that the beautiful Mexican model does not neglect any of her social networks and constantly pleases her fans with attractive photographs.

On the other hand, after her breakup with Lewis Howes, she is launching a workout app.

That’s right, the beautiful Mexican model and health coach has just released an exercise routine application, in which she appears training herself.

In addition, he has had resounding success with his profile on the exclusive content site OnlyFans, where he posts daring, but not explicit, photos.

As you may recall, on some days Yanet García’s fans asked her if she had a boyfriend, to which the former weather girl responded with a resounding “no”, thus making it clear the end of her relationship with the speaker Lewis Howes, with who lived for more than two years.

However, she is free and very happy, which can be seen in her recent Instagram posts.

To be true, rumors have been circulating for months about the alleged separation of the couple since both stopped sharing photos together and Yanet deleted the publications where both celebrities appeared.

It should be noted that the couple made their courtship known in April 2019 when they visited a Disney amusement park in the United States, the athlete’s native country.

The relationship was made public when the host uploaded a photo of the two together to their social networks.

Lewis is a 38-year-old retired athlete, in his youth he played basketball for New York University and later became selected to represent his country in international competitions.

To top it off, he was also part of an American football team that was part of the Arena Football League, where he served as catcher and left a good reputation for performance in his wake.

Rumors that affirmed the separation of the couple began to emerge after Yanet announced the creation of her account on Only Fans, a digital platform where famous personalities deposit content, be it photos or videos, for the consumption of paying users. individual memberships.